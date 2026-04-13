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Tipsheet

The Left's Body Positivity Movement Claimed Another Victim

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 13, 2026 8:00 AM
The Left's Body Positivity Movement Claimed Another Victim
AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File

Dolly Martinez, who appeared on the TLC show "My 600-Lb. Life" has died at the age of 30. She's the latest in the line of morbidly obese reality show stars to die at an early age, which raises more questions about the so-called "body positivity" movement's deadly consequences.

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Here's more:

Dolly Martinez, who appeared on "My 600-Lb. Life," has died.

The TLC star's sister, Lindsey, shared the sad news Saturday in a Facebook post, remembering Dolly as someone with the "brightest personality" who could light up any room with her laughter and kindness.

She added the family is heartbroken but finds comfort believing Dolly is reunited with their father, writing ... "Rest peacefully ... you will always be loved, always be missed, and never forgotten."

No cause of death has been revealed.

While no cause of death has been revealed, Martinez was oxygen dependent due to "obesity-related complications" and had experienced congestive heart failure, according to other media outlets.

Yes, they were.

The Left has pushed the concept of body positivity for years, even though they've denied it and flip-flopped on the issue, thanks to weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound.

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But Martinez is not the first obese reality TV star to die early. Jamie Lopez, who was on "Super Sized Salon," died in 2022 from "heart complications" at the age of 37. Brittany Sauer was a TikTok influencer. She weighed more than 430 pounds and suffered from Type 2 Diabetes and recurring cellulitis infections. She died at the age of 28. Another TikTok influencer, Taylor LeJeune, who made videos of himself eating bizarre foods, died of a "presumed heart attack" at age 33.

Losing weight is hard. It requires discipline, self-control, and dedication. But it can be done.

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Yes. Obesity leads to a slew of health issues and premature deaths.

This is a tragedy all around, but one that is avoidable if we stop enforcing the notion that people can be "healthy at any size" and instead encourage healthier eating and regular exercise.

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