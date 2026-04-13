The Left's Body Positivity Movement Claimed Another Victim

Dolly Martinez, who appeared on the TLC show "My 600-Lb. Life" has died at the age of 30. She's the latest in the line of morbidly obese reality show stars to die at an early age, which raises more questions about the so-called "body positivity" movement's deadly consequences.

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Dolly Martinez, who appeared on "My 600-Lb. Life," has died. The TLC star's sister, Lindsey, shared the sad news Saturday in a Facebook post, remembering Dolly as someone with the "brightest personality" who could light up any room with her laughter and kindness. She added the family is heartbroken but finds comfort believing Dolly is reunited with their father, writing ... "Rest peacefully ... you will always be loved, always be missed, and never forgotten." No cause of death has been revealed.

While no cause of death has been revealed, Martinez was oxygen dependent due to "obesity-related complications" and had experienced congestive heart failure, according to other media outlets.

They aren’t saying how she died, but the signs were there. pic.twitter.com/bfDAm7l7eP — Serach Israel • שרח ישראל (@serachisrael) April 13, 2026

Yes, they were.

This is why the body positivity movement is a death cult — Alan Roberts (@AlanRoberts) April 12, 2026

The Left has pushed the concept of body positivity for years, even though they've denied it and flip-flopped on the issue, thanks to weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound.

But remember... pic.twitter.com/QziuQjAWY4 — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) April 13, 2026

But Martinez is not the first obese reality TV star to die early. Jamie Lopez, who was on "Super Sized Salon," died in 2022 from "heart complications" at the age of 37. Brittany Sauer was a TikTok influencer. She weighed more than 430 pounds and suffered from Type 2 Diabetes and recurring cellulitis infections. She died at the age of 28. Another TikTok influencer, Taylor LeJeune, who made videos of himself eating bizarre foods, died of a "presumed heart attack" at age 33.

Shoutout to everyone who told me being fat was healthy and an even bigger thank you to the people who bullied me for being fat until I lost the weight https://t.co/6Raw9JoMAO — 𝕃𝕆ℝ𝔻 𝔻𝕀𝔸ℕ𝔼𝕏𝕀𝕊 👑 (@Dianexis) April 12, 2026

Losing weight is hard. It requires discipline, self-control, and dedication. But it can be done.

I don’t know if anyone actually believes you can be “healthy at any size” but I do think young people severely underestimate just how early obesity can take you out



It’s not a matter of dying at 70 instead of 80, we’re talking like 30-40 sometimes https://t.co/1dTMqLmrhJ — Allie ✞ (@allie__voss) April 12, 2026

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Yes. Obesity leads to a slew of health issues and premature deaths.

Super sad being so young. I recently watched the episode of My 600lb life with her in it and it seems like she was mentally challenged. Unfortunately she leaves behind a daughter from the episode I watched. https://t.co/VkGoEKBj4s — ᵗⁱⁿʸ T̥ͦo̥ͦḁͦs̥ͦt̥ͦy̥ͦ ♡´･ᴗ･`♡ (@ToastyMosty6969) April 12, 2026

This is a tragedy all around, but one that is avoidable if we stop enforcing the notion that people can be "healthy at any size" and instead encourage healthier eating and regular exercise.