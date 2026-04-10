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Tipsheet

Could Pluto Become a Planet Again?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 10, 2026 2:30 PM
Could Pluto Become a Planet Again?
NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI via AP

Almost 20 years ago, Pluto was downgraded from a planet by the International Astronomical Union (IAU). The IAU had finally come to an agreement on the definition of a planet, and Pluto no longer met the criteria, which included clearing its orbital neighborhood. What that means is a true planet dominates its orbit by absorbing, ejecting, or controlling other objects nearby. Earth does this; Pluto does not.

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Pluto is surrounded by similar bodies and rather than add a slew of new planet to our solar system, the astronomers decided to create a new classification, the dwarf planet. This threw off legions of children who learned the planetary acronym MVEMJSUNP, "My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nine Pizzas."

But in the wake of the amazing Artemis II mission, Pluto might regain its title as planet thanks to a little girl named Kaela.

Kaela's letter read:

Please make Pluto a planet again. I really want it to be a planet again. Here are some reasons that Pluto should be a planet again.

1. It is part of our solar system and used to be a planet.

2. It is a dwarf planet and deserves to be an actual planet.

3. It might make a lot of people happy.

It might not be your choice but if it is please please please make it a planet. It would make me very, very, very happy. If you can't make it an actual planet please consider it a planet. And I'm sorry if my handwriting or spelling is hard to read. Anyway, it will make me and my friends very happy. Here are some facts to prove I know about Pluto.

1. Pluto is a dwarf planet.

2. Pluto is located in the Kuiper Belt.

3. Pluto was discovered in 1930 by Clyde Tombaugh.

4. Pluto is smaller than Earth's moon.

5. Pluto has five known moons.

Thank you NASA. Bye!

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Related:

SCIENCE SPACEX

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman saw Kaela's letter and told her "we are looking into this."

Pluto was a planet for years.

Yes, he wll.

MPGA.

With sugar on top?

That's not petty at all.

A perfectly reasonable position to hold.

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It's very cute.

The Artemis II crew is set to splash down this evening, around 8:07 p.m Eastern time, off the coast of San Diego.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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