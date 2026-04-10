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Tipsheet

This Insufferable Democratic Influencer Decided to Trash Her Mom on Their Podcast

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 10, 2026 11:30 AM
This Insufferable Democratic Influencer Decided to Trash Her Mom on Their Podcast
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This writer had no idea who Angie "Pumps" Sullivan was, but she's apparently a Democratic influencer and co-host of the insufferable Jennifer Welch, who once joined Jim Acosta to smear conservative men as gay. Turns out Sullivan is just as insufferable and nasty as her co-host, and she went on their podcast to trash her mother's faith in some twisted attempt to prove her moral superiority.

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"I just don't feel good about going to church with you unless they're talking about how we need to unite against all the injustices, people getting shot in the streets of America, little girls getting shot in school in Iran," Sullivan said of attending church with her mother. "Like, I just can't be in that room unless they do that," 

"And the immediate response was, 'I was only inviting you to dinner on Friday night' and I was like 'Oh yeah, I can do dinner on Friday night,'" Sullivan continues, "and then I get a text the day of not to bring my dogs."

"I think that was like f**k you," Sullivan said, "and then when we sat down, like the whole family was sitting there, extended family, everything, and my mom starts the prayer by saying, 'Jesus loves you even if you don't love him.'"

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DEMOCRAT PARTY

"So then, when my daughter and I were cleaning up, she leaned into me and said, 'You know that Jesus comment was directed at you,'" Sullivan added. "Of course I know that. So the new plan is, next year, I'm going to lead the prayer on some type of holiday and Jennifer is going to author it. Then I'm going to spill it out and honestly, I'm here for it."

Yeah, we're hoping Sullivan's family doesn't invite her to any more holiday dinners after this.

And personalities made for a deserted island.

Demons don't like prayers.

Yesterday marked six years since this writer's father passed away. Some day, Sullivan will miss her mother and her prayers.

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They are miserable and want the rest of us to join them.

This is not a surprise to anyone. Welch and Sullivan are the embodiment of the AWFUL — the affluent, white, female, urban, Leftist — and they're the biggest scourge in politics and society.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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