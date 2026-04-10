This Insufferable Democratic Influencer Decided to Trash Her Mom on Their Podcast

This writer had no idea who Angie "Pumps" Sullivan was, but she's apparently a Democratic influencer and co-host of the insufferable Jennifer Welch, who once joined Jim Acosta to smear conservative men as gay. Turns out Sullivan is just as insufferable and nasty as her co-host, and she went on their podcast to trash her mother's faith in some twisted attempt to prove her moral superiority.

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INSUFFERABLE: Jennifer Welch’s co-host — Angie “Pumps” Sullivan — TRASHES her own mother on their podcast, saying she’d never go to church “unless they’re talking about how we need to unite against all the injustices people getting shot in the streets of America” and how much she… pic.twitter.com/0w6q99202G — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 9, 2026

"I just don't feel good about going to church with you unless they're talking about how we need to unite against all the injustices, people getting shot in the streets of America, little girls getting shot in school in Iran," Sullivan said of attending church with her mother. "Like, I just can't be in that room unless they do that,"

"And the immediate response was, 'I was only inviting you to dinner on Friday night' and I was like 'Oh yeah, I can do dinner on Friday night,'" Sullivan continues, "and then I get a text the day of not to bring my dogs."

"I think that was like f**k you," Sullivan said, "and then when we sat down, like the whole family was sitting there, extended family, everything, and my mom starts the prayer by saying, 'Jesus loves you even if you don't love him.'"

"So then, when my daughter and I were cleaning up, she leaned into me and said, 'You know that Jesus comment was directed at you,'" Sullivan added. "Of course I know that. So the new plan is, next year, I'm going to lead the prayer on some type of holiday and Jennifer is going to author it. Then I'm going to spill it out and honestly, I'm here for it."

Yeah, we're hoping Sullivan's family doesn't invite her to any more holiday dinners after this.

Talk about faces made for radio. — Sydney Carton, Esq. (@pmags30) April 9, 2026

And personalities made for a deserted island.

Well ..Welch and Sullivan are demons .. so there’s that. — URSTRULY 🇺🇸 (@Lpac2017) April 9, 2026

Demons don't like prayers.

It's sad that these women have allowed selective political outrage to spoil their family relationships. You only get one mother. Cherish and protect her. Don't put her on blast just to feed your stupid podcast. https://t.co/uQouCE7iJz — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) April 9, 2026

Yesterday marked six years since this writer's father passed away. Some day, Sullivan will miss her mother and her prayers.

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They just love to complain. Tiresome. https://t.co/jFueWi5MRe — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 10, 2026

They are miserable and want the rest of us to join them.

Who could have imagined that this bitter, angry woman has issues with her mother? https://t.co/71rr0u6HZP — Emily Chapple (@blonde4thewin) April 9, 2026

This is not a surprise to anyone. Welch and Sullivan are the embodiment of the AWFUL — the affluent, white, female, urban, Leftist — and they're the biggest scourge in politics and society.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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