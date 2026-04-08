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Tipsheet

President Trump: No Uranium Enrichment in Iran

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 08, 2026 8:50 AM
President Trump: No Uranium Enrichment in Iran
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump just made a big announcement about the situation in Iran, saying the Islamic regime will not be allowed to enrich uranium, and that the U.S. will work to remove nuclear "dust" from its destroyed nuclear sites.

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The President's post reads:

The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear "Dust." It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

During a press conference this morning, Secretary of War Hegseth and General Dan Caine said Operation Epic Fury was a success that helped lead to this ceasefire and the negotiations.

As we noted, yesterday, the Left was adamant that President Trump was going to drop a nuclear weapon on Iran. Now it seems that there's a negotiation and a peace deal.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN TARIFFS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OPERATION EPIC FURY

This is a step in the right direction.

We'll see what happens as the negotiations continue in the next two weeks.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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