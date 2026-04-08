President Trump: No Uranium Enrichment in Iran

President Trump just made a big announcement about the situation in Iran, saying the Islamic regime will not be allowed to enrich uranium, and that the U.S. will work to remove nuclear "dust" from its destroyed nuclear sites.

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A big day for World Peace! pic.twitter.com/HsqbANM0k4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 8, 2026

The President's post reads:

The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear "Dust." It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

During a press conference this morning, Secretary of War Hegseth and General Dan Caine said Operation Epic Fury was a success that helped lead to this ceasefire and the negotiations.

As we noted, yesterday, the Left was adamant that President Trump was going to drop a nuclear weapon on Iran. Now it seems that there's a negotiation and a peace deal.

Congratulations to President Trump and his team on meeting their military objectives and delivering peace through strength for the American people.



The ceasefire and negotiations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz are an answer to prayer for countless Americans and people across the… https://t.co/dJABKu7fb1 — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) April 8, 2026

This is a step in the right direction.

If you’ve been listening to pundits tell you WWIII was about to start (again!), you should rethink where you’re getting your info from.



Once again, Trump is now negotiating and we shall see what happens… https://t.co/9hfuNVyy9r — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 8, 2026

We'll see what happens as the negotiations continue in the next two weeks.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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