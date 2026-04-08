Leftist Judge Chris Taylor Won the Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race

Wisconsin voters have cemented a liberal majority on the state's Supreme Court after Leftist Judge Chris Taylor won solidly over conservative opponent Maria Lazar.

Advertisement

Decision Desk HQ projects Chris Taylor wins the Wisconsin State Supreme Court #DecisionMade: 9:26 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ZHDYh3lAVr — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) April 8, 2026

Here's more:

Chris Taylor, a Wisconsin state appeals judge, won a seat on the state’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press, widening liberal control of the court to a 5-to-2 majority. Judge Taylor, 58, a former Democratic lawmaker, promised to defend democracy and protect the right to free speech if elected. She is the third liberal to be elected to the court in three years. In the final days of the campaign, she made a pitch to voters that leaned heavily on her liberal background, emphasizing her relatives’ union membership, her time working for Planned Parenthood and her belief that the federal government is interfering in state elections. The court is officially nonpartisan, but the ideological leanings of its justices, who serve 10-year terms, have become common knowledge in recent decades.

This means a lot of the conservative legislation passed under former Governor Scott Walker, including Act 10 and school choice, will likely be challenged and overturned by the courts now.

Calling it.



Chris Taylor has won the election for Wisconsin State Supreme Court Justice.



Liberals gain another seat in their majority on the Court. — Dairyland Sentinel (@DairylandSent) April 8, 2026

As we told you earlier in the day, Taylor was busted breaking Wisconsin's electioneering laws by reportedly filming a get-out-the-vote video within 100 feet of a polling place. She will clearly face no consequences for this.

This means the court has a liberal majority through at least 2030.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.