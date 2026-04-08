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Tipsheet

Leftist Judge Chris Taylor Won the Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 08, 2026 7:30 AM
Leftist Judge Chris Taylor Won the Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race
Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool

Wisconsin voters have cemented a liberal majority on the state's Supreme Court after Leftist Judge Chris Taylor won solidly over conservative opponent Maria Lazar.

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Chris Taylor, a Wisconsin state appeals judge, won a seat on the state’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press, widening liberal control of the court to a 5-to-2 majority.

Judge Taylor, 58, a former Democratic lawmaker, promised to defend democracy and protect the right to free speech if elected. She is the third liberal to be elected to the court in three years.

In the final days of the campaign, she made a pitch to voters that leaned heavily on her liberal background, emphasizing her relatives’ union membership, her time working for Planned Parenthood and her belief that the federal government is interfering in state elections.

The court is officially nonpartisan, but the ideological leanings of its justices, who serve 10-year terms, have become common knowledge in recent decades.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SUPREME COURT WISCONSIN

This means a lot of the conservative legislation passed under former Governor Scott Walker, including Act 10 and school choice, will likely be challenged and overturned by the courts now.

As we told you earlier in the day, Taylor was busted breaking Wisconsin's electioneering laws by reportedly filming a get-out-the-vote video within 100 feet of a polling place. She will clearly face no consequences for this.

This means the court has a liberal majority through at least 2030.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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