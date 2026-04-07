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Scott Jennings Reminds Us There's No Moral Equivalence Between Iran and the U.S.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 07, 2026 2:00 PM
Scott Jennings Reminds Us There's No Moral Equivalence Between Iran and the U.S.
Business Wire

The Left is big on moral relativism and moral equivalency. They will argue, with a straight face, that the U.S. is no better than other nations in the world — and they'll often argue that it's worse. They're doing the same thing with Iran, as Operation Epic Fury continues to break down the Islamist regime that's run the country, terrorizing its people and the world, for the past 50 years.

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But when you're intellectually and morally honest, there's no comparison between the two, and Scott Jennings laid the Left's moral equivalence argument to rest.

"Sounds to me like you're questioning whether we're on the moral or righteous side of this conflict against these Iranian butchers," Jennings said.

"The bottom line of this conflict is this is a country that for 47 years has been run by religious fanatics that are desperate to bring about the end of the world with a nuclear weapon. Their principal mantras are 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel,' and he is trying to prevent that. I'm not really having trouble seeing the right and the wrong here or the moral versus the immoral," Jennings continued, "I believe in the righteousness of this mission. I think most Americans do and I think it's pretty easy to tell the good guys from the bad guys here."

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Related:

IRAN SCOTT JENNINGS TERRORISM USA OPERATION EPIC FURY

As we write this, Iran is forcing citizens, including children, to act as human shields on bridges and power plants ahead of planned U.S. strikes this evening. That, in and of itself, is an actual war crime. The Left is silent about these human shields and refuses to condemn Iran (just as they refused to condemn Hamas) for such behavior.

The Left thinks there is, because America has been imperfect. Therefore, it believes we're in no position to judge. Meanwhile, they'll lament our history, including slavery, while turning a blind eye to slavery happening right now in the world, primarily in Islamic nations.

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For five decades, Iran has oppressed its people and been the largest state sponsor of terror in the world. They are behind bombings, missile attacks, and other acts of violence against Americans in the Middle East and elsewhere. They will not stop. As Jennings said, they want to bring about the apocalypse with a nuclear weapon. And anyone who thinks their target is only Israel is kidding themselves.

As we learned last month, Iran had missiles capable of hitting Europe. They wouldn't have hesitated to destroy Rome, Paris, or London.

Ending the Iranian regime is not just right, it's moral.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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