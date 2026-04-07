DOJ to Probe Mamdani's 'Fishy' Racial Equity Plan

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said his city has a history of "colonization, exploitation, and racial oppression." To make up for it, he announced an equity plan that includes a lot of exploitation and racial oppression.

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Democrat NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is launching a “racial equity plan” designed to solve "decades of discrimination" by prioritizing resources for "black and brown" people.



Straight-up racism against White peoplepic.twitter.com/oqFgfC0lh5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 6, 2026

This racism, of course, is (D)ifferent.

"And while today's true cost of living measure confirms that the affordability crisis touches every corner of our city, we know that these effects are not applied evenly," Mamdani said.

"So often, it is black and brown New Yorkers who are hit the hardest. This preliminary racial equity plan is the first step in developing a whole-of-government approach to tackling that reality. It is a plan that lays out these first steps to solve decades of neglect and discrimination," he added.

‘New York’s history has been one of colonization, exploitation, and racial oppression,’ the mayor’s office says. To correct that, he wants his policies to privilege minorities. https://t.co/2AofXEA0c0 — The Free Press (@TheFP) April 7, 2026

Here's more:

For those wondering what New York’s social democrat mayor has actually been doing since taking office in January, Zohran Mamdani provided an answer this week. His staff has been reviewing every single city service, and indeed the city’s history since its founding, through the lens of racial equity. The mayor’s office on Monday released a report titled “New York City Preliminary Racial Equity Plan.” New York’s city council mandated racial equity reports in 2022 in response to the 2020 death of George Floyd and the spasmodic racial reckoning that followed. But the supposedly mandatory reports were ignored by the previous mayor Eric Adams, a black former police officer who was less devoted than his successor to a left-wing view of race relations. Mamdani’s City Hall is compensating for that oversight, to say the least. The report identifies a history of race-related problems that must now be addressed in every city department, from garbage collection (“disparities in cleanliness and environmental safety”) to the “Office of Media and Entertainment,” in which, we are told, “systemic racism continues to shape both representation and opportunities.”

Now the DOJ is investigating this "racial equity" plan.

DOJ to probe NYC Mayor Mamdani's ‘racial equity’ plan https://t.co/cRlhrQAesV — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) April 7, 2026

According to Just The News, "Assistant U.S. Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who has the DOJ civil rights division, made the announcement on social media, saying Mamdani's plan sounds 'fishy' and possibly 'illegal' and they note "New York has been targeted by the DOJ over its DEI policies in schools and government, with federal agencies threatening to block funding for major infrastructure projects and to pull back educational funding for not complying with the White House's policies."

This is illegal, and should be stopped.

They hate white people. — Libs Hate Us (@LibsHateUs) April 6, 2026

Except for our tax dollars. Those they love.

Identity politics is the cornerstone of the Democrat Party. So NYC Mayor is 90% Commie & 10% Democrat — The Win Doctor (@Windoctorrx) April 6, 2026

Identity politics and retribution.

We are so fortunate to have Harmeet serving in the administration.



She’s fearless, brilliant and always alert to the civil violations going on in this country.



We needed her and I’m grateful she accepted the position. https://t.co/BOr4Jvcabz — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) April 6, 2026

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She's doing exactly what the DOJ should be doing, and Democrats don't seem willing to learn from their repeated mistakes.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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