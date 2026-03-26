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Tipsheet

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse Is Trying to Bring Back Appropriate Dress

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 26, 2026 8:30 AM
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse Is Trying to Bring Back Appropriate Dress
AP Photo/Frederiek Vande Velde/imagedesk.be

Ruth's Chris Steak House, known for higher-end dining, has announced it will enforce its long-established dress code: hats and gym wear, among other things, will now be banned at its locations. The policy shift is so big it even made the CBS Evening News:

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The prohibition also includes swimwear, tank tops, and exposed undergarments. Not too terribly long ago, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy encouraged travelers to wear appropriate clothing, and the Tampa International Airport responded by banning pajamas.

While we have nothing against Chili's per se, the average price of a steak at Ruth's Chris' Middleton, WI, location is roughly $90 and that's without sides. At a Chili's in the same area, the average price of a steak dinner is $24. In other words, you get what you pay for, and a higher-end dining experience requires better attire.

We admire Chili's willingness to chime in on this.

We have to wonder if anyone at CBS News has ever actually eaten at a Chili's, because thery have no idea what dining there is like, it seems.

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Related:

CBS NEWS FLORIDA SEAN DUFFY

Dress often impacts behavior.

This is a joke, of course, but we'll give points for "The Sopranos" reference.

That's probably the real story here.

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