Ruth's Chris Steakhouse Is Trying to Bring Back Appropriate Dress

Ruth's Chris Steak House, known for higher-end dining, has announced it will enforce its long-established dress code: hats and gym wear, among other things, will now be banned at its locations. The policy shift is so big it even made the CBS Evening News:

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Dress code debate: Steakhouse chain Ruth’s Chris says it will ban hats and gym wear. Chili’s fired back, saying their only dress code “is that you have to be dressed.” pic.twitter.com/BcArN4VrcD — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) March 24, 2026

The prohibition also includes swimwear, tank tops, and exposed undergarments. Not too terribly long ago, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy encouraged travelers to wear appropriate clothing, and the Tampa International Airport responded by banning pajamas.

While we have nothing against Chili's per se, the average price of a steak at Ruth's Chris' Middleton, WI, location is roughly $90 and that's without sides. At a Chili's in the same area, the average price of a steak dinner is $24. In other words, you get what you pay for, and a higher-end dining experience requires better attire.

Hahahahahahahaha comparing Ruth’s Chris with friggin Chili’s is …. A choice 🤦‍♀️😂👍🏾 — Rock/Hard Place (@txtarheeldad) March 25, 2026

We admire Chili's willingness to chime in on this.

Typical braindead media-created story. Clearly, the 2 restaurants are very different. People go to Chilis after a softball game, after road construction work. That's obviously not Ruth's Chris. — Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) March 25, 2026

We have to wonder if anyone at CBS News has ever actually eaten at a Chili's, because thery have no idea what dining there is like, it seems.

When you’re young you hate standards like this.



When you live enough life, you come to understand why they’re necessary.



Local Cajun joint now has a sign outside banning hats, wife beaters, etc..



Place is so much better now. https://t.co/hmOzbFWNA9 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 25, 2026

Dress often impacts behavior.

Ruth’s Chris is the number one place for dudes taking their goomahs out to a nice dinner.



They shouldn’t have to be surrounded by poorly dressed slobs. https://t.co/TgzE9hGBAC — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 25, 2026

This is a joke, of course, but we'll give points for "The Sopranos" reference.

Honestly, this seems like a major change for Chilis. https://t.co/5Y84MwRKO5 — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) March 25, 2026

That's probably the real story here.

Ruth's Chris watching me walk into Sizzler'th wearing a tank top and flip flops. https://t.co/RsGhqLYzK8 pic.twitter.com/wV27WY1h2x — G (@stevensongs) March 25, 2026

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