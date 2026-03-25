Is Yet Another Senate DHS Deal on the Rocks?

We're now in the 40th day of the Democratic-induced government shutdown. This time, the Democrats are keeping TSA employees from getting paid, increasing wait times, and safety risks at airports, to protect illegal immigrants by abolishing ICE.

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On March 20, the Senate Democrats once again rejected a deal, even after Republicans gave in to some of their more ridiculous demands, including limiting immigration enforcement at hospitals and schools. Democrats also are demanding judicial warrants and a prohibition on ICE agents wearing masks, issues on which the White House — so far — has refused to budge.

According to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, the Democrats — as of 9 am ET this morning — hadn't sent the GOP a counter proposal, putting the current DHS deal in jeopardy again.

Today is day number 40 of the DHS shutdown, and a possible DHS deal in the Senate may be on the rocks.



As of 9am ET, Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s office tells @FoxNews they’ve still received no counter proposal from Democrats after GOP offered to fund all of DHS except… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 25, 2026

Here's the entire post (emphasis added):

As of 9am ET, Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s office tells @FoxNews they’ve still received no counter proposal from Democrats after GOP offered to fund all of DHS except for ICE’s deportation wing (ERO), but the deal wouldn’t include the major ICE reforms Dems had been demanding (unmasking, judicial warrants). Sen. Schumer said last night that the lack of reforms was unacceptable and that Democrats would be sending back a counter offer with demands for additional concessions. Thune’s office says that counter offer hasn’t come yet. Republicans say they’re not going to agree to dramatic reforms for an agency that’s being defunded & it makes no sense to do so. At 10am, the leadership of TSA, FEMA. Coast Guard, Secret Service & CISA will testify before Congress about the impacts this 5+ week shutdown has had on their respective workforces. I will be inside that hearing & will update.

So ICE is being defunded at some point? Is that what the Republicans are admitting?

ICE was fully funded through 2029 as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill, so those impacts wouldn't necessarily be felt immediately. It's also possible to address ICE funding through stand-alone bills via reconciliation down the road.

Republicans cannot, and should not, cave to any more of the Democrats' demands on this.

Here's more from Sen. Thune's spokesman:

Yesterday morning Republicans sent a simple three-page amendment to the Democrats that removed ERO language from the bipartisan DHS bill and added language to ensure employees receive backpay. All of the original reforms are still included in the bill. All of the other original… — Ryan Wrasse (@RWrasse) March 25, 2026

Here's the entire post:

This provides a clear path to end the Democrats’ shutdown, reopen DHS, make employees whole again, and continue to focus on the areas of disagreement, all of which Democrats say they want. This is pretty simple. All they have to do is say yes. On the unresolved ERO issue (again, the area of disagreement Dems say they want to continue discussing) those talks can proceed, even though Democrats have yet to get serious. Republicans predicted that Democrats would attempt to defund law enforcement, which is why they prefunded ICE in last year's Working Families Tax Cuts.

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Caving on the ERO is a non-starter for many.

ERO is the body that actually deports people! Why on earth would the Senate Republicans cave on ERO? That's ridiculous.



The Senate GOP is going to cave, aren't they? Thune is getting out-foxed by Schumer. — ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) March 25, 2026

We'll see what happens.

Why would we be ok with defunding ICE when it's the MAIN reason we all voted for Trump? I hate the @SenateGOP so much. They need to pass the SAVE Act by nuking the filibuster. No one thinks the dems won't do it. — Misty Dawn (@MiztDawnCO) March 25, 2026

Many pointed out this deal neuters deportation efforts.

This "deal" should be dead on arrival. It neuters deportation efforts https://t.co/P0HdF0JKpr — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) March 25, 2026

“GOP offered to fund all of DHS except for ICE’s deportation wing (ERO),”



Why do we even have a Republican Party? Amnesty is on its way. Bookmark this.

.@RMConservative https://t.co/LIZkVdFAMO — NoNameGiven (@SilentThisTime) March 25, 2026

It better not be.

The Democrats have already rejected a deal with far too many concessions. The GOP should not cave any further to their demands. Defunding and abolishing ICE is a de facto repeal of America's immigration laws; who will enforce those laws in the absence of ICE? Especially if ICE's deportation wing is defunded. That means deportations — the major issue on which President Trump was elected — essentially come to an end.

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Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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