Here Are Iran's Laughable Demands for Ceasefire Talks

As President Trump pushes for Iran to come to the negotiation table. Iran has released a list of negotiations that is sure to be rejected by the Trump administration.

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The Islamic regime in Iran has sent its demands to the U.S. for potential negotiations



According to The Wall Street Journal, citing informed sources, the IRGC is said to be demanding that Washington close all U.S. bases in the Persian Gulf, pay compensation for attacks on Iran,… pic.twitter.com/Gsbd7r9hA1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 25, 2026

Here's more from the Wall Street Journal:

Iranian representatives have let the Trump administration know they have a high bar for re-entering negotiations for a cease-fire deal. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has consolidated power within the shattered Iranian regime and is making demands such as the closure of all American bases in the Gulf and reparations for attacks on Iran, said people familiar with the matter. Other demands include: A new order for the Strait of Hormuz that would allow Iran to collect fees from ships that transit the waterway, as Egypt does now with the Suez Canal. Guarantees that the war wouldn’t restart and an end to Israel’s strikes on the Iran-aligned Lebanese militia Hezbollah. Lifting all sanctions on Iran. Permitting Iran to keep its missile program with no negotiations to limit it. A U.S. official called the demands ridiculous and unrealistic. The posturing will make reaching a deal with Tehran harder than before Trump started the war, Arab and U.S. officials said. They said the first messages of the new diplomatic round came from Middle Eastern intermediaries late last week, and the U.S. and Iran aren’t in direct contact.

Those demands are ridiculous and unrealistic.

If any of this is true, which I doubt, then the bombings will continue and Iran will lose even more military capability. And there is always the option of taking out their oil facilities as well. The Iranians tried to act this same way before the bombings began. How did that work… pic.twitter.com/VDaVpADQFt — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) March 25, 2026

We don't doubt it's true. Before Operation Epic Fury, Iran came to the table saying they weren't going to give up their nukes.

I'm still not convinced that they're in a position to demand anything. — Some Guy🇺🇸 (@SomeFarker) March 25, 2026

They are not in a position to demand anything.

The mullahs’ “negotiation” list reads like a hostage taker’s wishlist: close every U.S. base, pay us blood money, lift sanctions, let us keep missiles, tax the Strait, and shield Hezbollah. Delusional regime still pretending it has leverage while its people starve. Pathetic. — SamiX (@SamiXshah) March 25, 2026

It's absolutely pathetic.

You cannot negotiate with terrorists. This regime must go. Iranians did not die for a better nuclear deal. They got killed chanting Long Live the King and Pahlavi will return.#KingRezaPahlavi‌ForIran https://t.co/f1z7R4kcmv — Shooshana (@Shooshanahp) March 25, 2026

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Exactly this. You cannot negotiate with terrorists.

Just about any version of this kind of deal would be an international humiliation for the U.S., and leave Iran significantly stronger than it was before the war started. https://t.co/JecVBiqQCR — C.Gary didn't fumble (@Cane303) March 25, 2026

We doubt Iran would get any of this in negotiations. We've obliterated their leadership, decimated their military, and are fomenting regime change. They're in no position to demand anything of the United States.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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