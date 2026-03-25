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Tipsheet

Here Are Iran's Laughable Demands for Ceasefire Talks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 25, 2026 7:30 AM
Here Are Iran's Laughable Demands for Ceasefire Talks
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

As President Trump pushes for Iran to come to the negotiation table. Iran has released a list of negotiations that is sure to be rejected by the Trump administration.

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Here's more from the Wall Street Journal:

Iranian representatives have let the Trump administration know they have a high bar for re-entering negotiations for a cease-fire deal. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has consolidated power within the shattered Iranian regime and is making demands such as the closure of all American bases in the Gulf and reparations for attacks on Iran, said people familiar with the matter.

Other demands include:

A new order for the Strait of Hormuz that would allow Iran to collect fees from ships that transit the waterway, as Egypt does now with the Suez Canal.

Guarantees that the war wouldn’t restart and an end to Israel’s strikes on the Iran-aligned Lebanese militia Hezbollah.

Lifting all sanctions on Iran.

Permitting Iran to keep its missile program with no negotiations to limit it.

A U.S. official called the demands ridiculous and unrealistic. The posturing will make reaching a deal with Tehran harder than before Trump started the war, Arab and U.S. officials said. They said the first messages of the new diplomatic round came from Middle Eastern intermediaries late last week, and the U.S. and Iran aren’t in direct contact.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION THE WALL STREET JOURNAL OPERATION EPIC FURY

Those demands are ridiculous and unrealistic.

We don't doubt it's true. Before Operation Epic Fury, Iran came to the table saying they weren't going to give up their nukes.

They are not in a position to demand anything.

It's absolutely pathetic.

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Exactly this. You cannot negotiate with terrorists.

We doubt Iran would get any of this in negotiations. We've obliterated their leadership, decimated their military, and are fomenting regime change. They're in no position to demand anything of the United States.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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