America's Largest Federal Employee Union Has a Message for Congress: Pay TSA or Don't Fly This Easter

VIP
Regime Media Journalists, Besides Being Commies, Are Terrible at Their Jobs
Regime Media Journalists, Besides Being Commies, Are Terrible at Their Jobs
Joe Kent Reportedly Wanted to Testify in the Trial of Charlie Kirk’s Assassin. This Story Is Nuts.
Joe Kent Reportedly Wanted to Testify in the Trial of Charlie Kirk’s Assassin....
This Deep State Clown Humiliated Himself on CNN...and Then Doubled Down
This Deep State Clown Humiliated Himself on CNN...and Then Doubled Down
Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked the an Easy Question. He Failed Miserably Answering It.
Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked the an Easy Question. He Failed Miserably Answering It.
And With That Tweet, Joe Kent Seems to Backtrack the Whole 'Israel Is Controlling' Trump Narrative
And With That Tweet, Joe Kent Seems to Backtrack the Whole 'Israel Is...
VIP
The Reactions to the Chappell Roan's Fan Incident in Brazil Have Been Gold
The Reactions to the Chappell Roan's Fan Incident in Brazil Have Been Gold
Will Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Be Expelled From Congress? We'll Find Out Soon.
Will Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Be Expelled From Congress? We'll Find Out Soon.
Scott Jennings Trounced This Former Congresswoman in a Debate Over Operation Epic Fury
Scott Jennings Trounced This Former Congresswoman in a Debate Over Operation Epic Fury
Philly DA Larry Krasner Vows to Arrest ICE Agents Working at Airports
Philly DA Larry Krasner Vows to Arrest ICE Agents Working at Airports
Here Are Iran's Laughable Demands for Ceasefire Talks
Here Are Iran's Laughable Demands for Ceasefire Talks
They’re Not Just Losing—They’re Collapsing
They’re Not Just Losing—They’re Collapsing
Jews in the Land of the Setting Sun
Jews in the Land of the Setting Sun
Time to Demand International Control of Iran’s Qeshm Island to Ensure an Open Strait of Hormuz
Time to Demand International Control of Iran’s Qeshm Island to Ensure an Open...
March Madness Shines Light on Teen Boys’ Obsession With Online Gambling, Not Just on Basketball
March Madness Shines Light on Teen Boys’ Obsession With Online Gambling, Not Just...
Tipsheet

America's Largest Federal Employee Union Has a Message for Congress: Pay TSA or Don't Fly This Easter

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 25, 2026 10:00 AM
America's Largest Federal Employee Union Has a Message for Congress: Pay TSA or Don't Fly This Easter
AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi

Everett Kelley, the national president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), has a clear message for lawmakers ahead of the Easter recess: do not get on a plane if you're not going to pay TSA agents. The message came as we're more than 40 days into the Democrats' latest government shutdown.

Advertisement

The AFGE is America's largest federal employee union, representing more than 800,000 federal and D.C. workers.

Here's more:

The president of the largest federal workers union warned lawmakers on Tuesday not to leave Washington for Easter recess without first striking a deal to pay Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers and other government employees, as the partial government shutdown has now stretched to 39 days.

“Don’t even think about going home for Easter recess while tens of thousands of American families are going without paychecks,” Everett Kelley, the national president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), said at a virtual press conference Tuesday.

“Do not get on a plane that a TSA officer screened for free and fly home for Easter dinner and tell these people that you’re working on it,” he continued. 

Kelley threw his support behind a reported deal to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including TSA, whose officers have now worked for weeks without pay. But the AFGE president expressed reluctance to fully embrace the news reports without seeing concrete legislative text.

Recommended

This Deep State Clown Humiliated Himself on CNN...and Then Doubled Down Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOHN FETTERMAN TSA

Democrats have continually refused to pay TSA, hoping to leverage the suffering of the unpaid workers and stressed-out travelers to abolish ICE and essentially repeal our immigration laws.

The pain and suffering is the point.

Kelley has some support from the last sane Democrat in Congress, Senator John Fetterman. "This shutdown is punitive, destructive, and reckless," Fetterman wrote on X.

Thank you, Senator.

Advertisement

Fetterman has been very critical of his fellow Democrats, which is why they hate him and will likely primary him in 2028.

Much to their detriment.

Democrats didn't think this one through, did they?

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

Help us report the truth about this Democrat-caused partial DHS shutdown. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Deep State Clown Humiliated Himself on CNN...and Then Doubled Down Matt Vespa
Will Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Be Expelled From Congress? We'll Find Out Soon. Amy Curtis
Philly DA Larry Krasner Vows to Arrest ICE Agents Working at Airports Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Trounced This Former Congresswoman in a Debate Over Operation Epic Fury Amy Curtis
They’re Not Just Losing—They’re Collapsing Kevin McCullough
Joe Kent Reportedly Wanted to Testify in the Trial of Charlie Kirk’s Assassin. This Story Is Nuts. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Deep State Clown Humiliated Himself on CNN...and Then Doubled Down Matt Vespa
Advertisement