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Tipsheet

Jon Ossoff Hikes Rent on His Single-Family Home While Criticizing Corporations for Doing the Same

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 24, 2026 9:00 AM
Jon Ossoff Hikes Rent on His Single-Family Home While Criticizing Corporations for Doing the Same
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Democrats have railed about affordability and made attacking landlords and criticizing corporations that buy up single-family homes a plank in their platform. But, as always, don't listen to what they say, look at what they do. 

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In Georgia, Senator Jon Ossoff has long railed against corporations buying up single-family homes to turn them into perpetual rentals.

He even issued a press release announcing an investigation into the situation, writing, 

According to a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report last year, large companies now own 1 of every 4 single-family rental homes in metro Atlanta, the most impacted region in the country.

Now, Sen. Ossoff is launching an investigation and requesting more information from 4 major companies including about their home purchases in Georgia, how many single-family homes they own, fees being charged to renters, and more.

“Large out-of-state companies are buying up homes and pushing Georgia homebuyers out of the market,” Sen. Ossoff said. “I’m launching this investigation to get answers for Georgia families who are struggling to afford rent and homeownership.”

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DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY GEORGIA JON OSSOFF

Yet Ossoff himself has raised the rent on his single-family rental property by $1,400, charging $3,500 a month, which not only exceeds the Zillow rent estimate by nearly $500 but also is $1,500 higher than the average rent in the area, which Zillow lists at $2,000 a month. He reportedly listed the rent at $3,800, well above the local average.

Grant Park, the neighborhood where Ossoff's rental property is located, is also where institutional investors caused the most suffering by scooping up homes. A 2024 study by Georgia Tech revealed that Atlanta residents lost more than a $1 billion in home equity thanks to this, including Black residents losing $681 million. The Grant Park neighborhood, along with Kingswood and Adair Park, lost $33-$44 million over a ten-year period. "Atlanta lost $1.25 billion in financial equity between 2011 and 2021 with predominantly African American neighborhoods bearing more than half of the total loss. The most affected neighborhood suffered a loss proportional to nearly four percent of their total household income,” the study said.

Last year, Grant Park was ranked the third-best Atlanta metro investment opportunity and is “sought-after area for tenants and investors alike.”  According to Rent Appeal, "Grant Park blends historic charm with modern development, making it a favorite for families and history lovers. Home to the Atlanta Zoo and one of the city's largest green spaces, it offers a tight-knit community vibe with investment growth potential.

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At a time when affordability is a major political issue, and families struggle to purchase homes and worry about making rent, Senator Ossoff has decided to raise the rent on his single-family property well above local averages and even the Zillow rent estimate. 

If Ossoff is investigating those who make it a struggle for families to "afford rent and homeownership," he should perhaps start by looking in the mirror.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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