CBS News Radio Is Signing Off for Good

After almost a century on the air, CBS News Radio is being dissolved and will cease operations on May 22, 2026.

Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss and President Tom Cibrowski informed staff of the decision today.

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After nearly 100 years, CBS News Radio is being dissolved, per a note from Bari Weiss and Tom Cibrowski to CBS staff today pic.twitter.com/gxxrDFvabZ — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) March 20, 2026

Their message read:

Today, we informed our CBS News Radio team and approximately 700 affiliated stations that we will end the service on May 22, 2026. Unfortunately, this decision means that all positions within the CBS News Radio team are being eliminated. We understand how difficult this news is for our staff and their colleagues, who have worked side-by-side with us to cover some of the most significant stories of our time. While this was a necessary decision, it was not an easy one. A shift in radio station programming strategies, coupled with challenging economic realities, has made it impossible to continue the service. We are sharing this announcement now to fulfill our commitments to our radio partners and affiliates, which require advance notice of the service's conclusion. For nearly 100 years, CBS News Radio has delivered original reporting to the nation — from Edward R. Murrow's World War II reports in London to today's daily White House updates. Our signature broadcast, "World News Roundup," remains the longest-running newscast in the country. CBS News Radio served as the foundation for everything we have built since 1927. The coming weeks will be difficult for the team members who have worked tirelessly at CBS News Radio. We are committed to supporting these valued colleagues as we wind down operations. They have been critical to our success and remain treasured friends and professionals. We thank them deeply for their contributions. Thank you for all your dedication and for the compassion you show one another as we move forward.

In addition to the shuttering of CBS News Radio, approximately six percent of CBS News staff was laid off, according to CNN.

CBS News lays off 6% of staff and announces CBS News Radio is shutting down after nearly 100 years on air, kickstarting a Bari Weiss-led overhaul.https://t.co/GTmEbTNA4F — CNN (@CNN) March 20, 2026

The CBS News division has about 1,100 employees, and these layoffs are part of a restructuring. They're the second round of layoffs at CBS since David Ellison took control of Paramount last summer.

BREAKING: CBS News is finally axing its outdated radio news service after nearly 100 years. Last broadcast was May 22. All positions eliminated in the latest round of layoffs under editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

Good riddance to another relic of legacy media that never really… pic.twitter.com/Rn3pACo9WE — Arkadalo ® (@Arkadalo) March 20, 2026

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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