Rep. Brandon Gill Got Democrats to Once Again Admit They Stand With Illegal Immigrant Criminals

Democrats stand with criminals and illegal aliens. That much is painfully clear, and is the subject of a hard-hitting ad that's targeting vulnerable Democrats in the run-up to the midterms.

Advertisement

But it's made even more clear here that not only do Democrats love illegal immigrants, they expect Americans to pay for those immigrants, including the rehabilitation of illegal alien rapists and murderers.

Rep. Brandon Gill questioned Thomas A. Saenz, President & General Counsel, Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, about the issue. This exchange should also be put into an ad.

🚨 OMG. Democrat witness testifies to Rep. Brandon Gill that illegal alien r*pists and m*rders should be "rehabilitated"



THIS IS THE DEMOCRAT PLATFORM OF 2026



GILL: "Do you believe American tax dollars should be used to rehabilitate criminal illegal aliens?"



DEM: "It's in our… pic.twitter.com/sW4ETPBCgG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 18, 2026

"Do you believe that American tax dollars should be used to rehabilitate criminal illegal aliens within our own borders?" Gill asked.

"I beleive it's in our own interest to rehabilitate anybody who commits a crime," Saenz replied.

"Including criminal illegal aliens?" Gill asked again.

"If it happens within our borders, it's to the benefit of all of us to rehabilitate them," Saenz said. "Rehabilitation of those who are convicted criminals is not for their own benefit, it's for the benefit of society."

Gill asked another question: "How many criminal illegal aliens should we rehabilitate?"

"Again," Sanez replied, "anyone who commits a crime and is convicted of a crime should be rehabilitated for the benefit of the entire society."

"An illegal alien comes into our country, murders or rapes somebody, we've got to rehabilitate them, is your view," Gill remarked. "And there's no limit to the number of criminal illegal aliens we should rehabilitate. Is that your testimony?"

"I wasn't asked to testify about that," Saenz said, dodging the question.

His answer is yes. He made that very clear. And he's lying. The Left doesn't rehabilitate criminals for the benefit of society; they do it so the criminals can be released into society, where they can avoid the consequences of their actions and possibly harm others.

You can’t rehabilitate rapists and murderers.



At least a vast majority of them.



When you cross that line, the line may never have existed for you in the first place.



You cannot be in polite society.



Sometimes, dead is better. https://t.co/HJsN5lmbt7 — Russell Michaels, Momotaros (@TGBED8v8) March 19, 2026

This is correct. Some people cannot be rehabilitated. The vast majority of violent crimes are committed by a small percentage of people who are repeat offenders. The only solution is to imprison them for life or, if they're illegal aliens, deport them.

Advertisement

That benefits society.

America if you put democrats back into the White House America will be gone forever. https://t.co/hylAZYrwSW — Kim (@Kimdq5) March 18, 2026

Correct. They will destroy us.

You can't rehabilitate the rapists and murderers that are Americans. How do you plan to rehabilitate someone who doesn't speak the language and has no alliegence to America? Put them on a plane home and mark them as rehabilitated. https://t.co/vMuHHcEsYC — Saoirse (@Saoirse82472144) March 19, 2026

They don't intend to rehabilitate anyone. It's all woke lies.

As we head into the midterms, the Democrats aren't hiding their agenda. They're going to flood our nation with illegal immigrants, abolish ICE, give illegals massive welfare benefits and the right to vote. Americans will be put last, and it will destroy us.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.