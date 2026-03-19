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Tipsheet

Rep. Brandon Gill Got Democrats to Once Again Admit They Stand With Illegal Immigrant Criminals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 19, 2026 11:00 AM
Rep. Brandon Gill Got Democrats to Once Again Admit They Stand With Illegal Immigrant Criminals
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democrats stand with criminals and illegal aliens. That much is painfully clear, and is the subject of a hard-hitting ad that's targeting vulnerable Democrats in the run-up to the midterms.

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But it's made even more clear here that not only do Democrats love illegal immigrants, they expect Americans to pay for those immigrants, including the rehabilitation of illegal alien rapists and murderers.

Rep. Brandon Gill questioned Thomas A. Saenz, President & General Counsel, Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, about the issue. This exchange should also be put into an ad.

"Do you believe that American tax dollars should be used to rehabilitate criminal illegal aliens within our own borders?" Gill asked.

"I beleive it's in our own interest to rehabilitate anybody who commits a crime," Saenz replied. 

"Including criminal illegal aliens?" Gill asked again.

"If it happens within our borders, it's to the benefit of all of us to rehabilitate them," Saenz said. "Rehabilitation of those who are convicted criminals is not for their own benefit, it's for the benefit of society."

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Gill asked another question: "How many criminal illegal aliens should we rehabilitate?"

"Again," Sanez replied, "anyone who commits a crime and is convicted of a crime should be rehabilitated for the benefit of the entire society."

"An illegal alien comes into our country, murders or rapes somebody, we've got to rehabilitate them, is your view," Gill remarked. "And there's no limit to the number of criminal illegal aliens we should rehabilitate. Is that your testimony?"

"I wasn't asked to testify about that," Saenz said, dodging the question.

His answer is yes. He made that very clear. And he's lying. The Left doesn't rehabilitate criminals for the benefit of society; they do it so the criminals can be released into society, where they can avoid the consequences of their actions and possibly harm others.

This is correct. Some people cannot be rehabilitated. The vast majority of violent crimes are committed by a small percentage of people who are repeat offenders. The only solution is to imprison them for life or, if they're illegal aliens, deport them.

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That benefits society.

Correct. They will destroy us.

They don't intend to rehabilitate anyone. It's all woke lies.

As we head into the midterms, the Democrats aren't hiding their agenda. They're going to flood our nation with illegal immigrants, abolish ICE, give illegals massive welfare benefits and the right to vote. Americans will be put last, and it will destroy us.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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