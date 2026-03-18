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Tipsheet

Israel Just Eliminated Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 18, 2026 7:30 AM
Israel Just Eliminated Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib
AP Photo/Mohsen Ganji

It appears Israel has scored another major victory in its war against the Iranian regime. Last night, targeted strikes in Tehran focused on Iranian intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib.

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The strikes come a day after Ali Larijani, Iran's de facto leader, and General Gholamreza Soleimani were also killed.

The strikes reportedly targeted the command headquarters of the IRGC, a maintenance facility, and a headquarters belonging to the ballistic missile array.

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IRAN ISRAEL MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

The strikes reportedly hit Zafaraniyeh, a wealthy neighborhood in the north of Tehran.

There were some unconfirmed reports that Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran's parliament, was the target.

It was later confirmed that Khatib was the target of those strikes.

Israeli intelligence believes that Khatib was "likely eliminated."

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Iranian opposition outlets are also reporting that Khatib was killed.

Khatib is the latest high-ranking Iranian official to be killed in the ongoing strikes. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed Khatib's death and told The Times of Israel that there would be "significant surprises" today, before noting that both he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have given the IDF authorization to eliminate any senior Iranian official.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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