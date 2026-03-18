Israel Just Eliminated Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib

It appears Israel has scored another major victory in its war against the Iranian regime. Last night, targeted strikes in Tehran focused on Iranian intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib.

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🚨 An Israeli source confirms: We tried to eliminate the Iranian intelligence minister last night - "Waiting for the results of the attack, but it looks good." https://t.co/G0ydW7yOhA pic.twitter.com/7hjuX4LbWW — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) March 18, 2026

The strikes come a day after Ali Larijani, Iran's de facto leader, and General Gholamreza Soleimani were also killed.

🚨 Israel tried last night to eliminate the Iranian intelligence minister. No confirmation yet that it was successful https://t.co/nU5XHfFQ3W pic.twitter.com/EaA0FhxsVW — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) March 18, 2026

The strikes reportedly targeted the command headquarters of the IRGC, a maintenance facility, and a headquarters belonging to the ballistic missile array.

🚨 Among the headquarters that were attacked: the command of the security unit of the Revolutionary Guards responsible for dealing with protests and disturbances in Iran, a maintenance center of the supply and general assistance department of the internal security forces, and a… https://t.co/0356u2Pxwr pic.twitter.com/5HTSPb85E7 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) March 18, 2026

The strikes reportedly hit Zafaraniyeh, a wealthy neighborhood in the north of Tehran.

🚨🇮🇷 BREAKING: Reports of a targeted assassination strike in Zafaraniyeh, one of Tehran's wealthiest neighborhoods in the north of the capital.



This is reportedly where Iran's elite live.



Senior officials, generals, and their families.



Source: @DrEliDavid https://t.co/HnTXxLU6VM pic.twitter.com/VQnT2eGvLH — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 18, 2026

There were some unconfirmed reports that Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran's parliament, was the target.

🚨 Breaking: *UNCONFIRMED* reports that Ghalibaf (speaker of the parliament) was the target of the elimination attempt in Zafaraniyeh neighborhood in northern Tehran pic.twitter.com/0qIMSMDt92 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) March 18, 2026

It was later confirmed that Khatib was the target of those strikes.

Confirmed: The target was Esmail Khatib, Minister of Intelligence — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) March 18, 2026

Israeli intelligence believes that Khatib was "likely eliminated."

Assessment in Israel: Iran’s Intelligence Minister Ismail al-Khatib

likely eliminated pic.twitter.com/jRcQ8Vinv1 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 18, 2026

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Iranian opposition outlets are also reporting that Khatib was killed.

‼️BREAKING: Iranian opposition outlets report that Esmaeil Khatib, Iran’s intelligence minister, was killed in an Israeli strike overnight in Tehran.



Israeli media, citing a security source, say the IDF did in fact target Khatib, though the outcome of the strike is still being… pic.twitter.com/14kjsbJwUl — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) March 18, 2026

Khatib is the latest high-ranking Iranian official to be killed in the ongoing strikes. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed Khatib's death and told The Times of Israel that there would be "significant surprises" today, before noting that both he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have given the IDF authorization to eliminate any senior Iranian official.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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