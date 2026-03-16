Texas Ends Professional Licensure for Non-Citizens, Media Hardest Hit

Giving illegal immigrants and non-citizens commercial driver's licenses has been a major problem for a while now, and with tragic, deadly consequences. Last month, another illegal immigrant, identified as Singh Sukhdeep, caused a fatal crash in Hendricks County, Indiana. Sukhdeep ran a red light in his semi, hitting a northbound pickup truck that was then pushed across the grass median into another vehicle. The pickup driver, 64-year-old Terry Schultz, was killed.

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The Trump administration and states have been trying to remove these licenses, but judges have ruled they can keep putting American lives in danger. We're sure some judge will do the same now that Texas has decided anyone with a professional license must be a legal citizen. That includes HVAC techs, hairdressers, electricians and other professions.

Texas agency now requires proof of legal status to apply or renew licenses, potentially disqualifying thousands of hairdressers, electricians, HVAC technicians and others professionals. https://t.co/r2Ds0JpW8G — Austin Statesman (@statesman) March 15, 2026

Here's more:

Iris Yanez spent 12 months and $13,000 working toward a Texas hairdresser’s license. By the time she finished the requirements in early February, a quiet policy change by the state had already made her ineligible. “I’m going to have two credentials that I’m not going to be able to use,” said Yanez, an immigrant without legal status who also has a state license for eyelash extensions. The 45-year-old was caught in a sudden shift by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation that now requires applicants to provide proof of legal authorization to be in the United States. Yanez is one of potentially thousands of hairdressers, barbers, electricians and HVAC professionals across Texas who are ineligible to obtain or renew professional licenses after the state agency added the requirement in late January. The department’s commissioners could vote to make the policy final as early as March 24.

Of course, there's a discussion to be had about states' licensing people to do things like braid hair, but that's for another time. If you are not in this country legally, you shouldn't be able to obtain these jobs (or any job).

Good.

Illegals shouldn't be able to get licenses, or ANY benefits of government. — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) March 15, 2026

These are often decent-paying jobs, too.

Potentially disqualifying thousands of people ineligible to work in the United States.



You morons are pathetic with your hack, half-a** propaganda. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 16, 2026

That's the more honest headline.

Illegals should be immediately deported every time they interact with any government official. Pulled over for speeding? Deported. Apply for a license? Deported. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) March 15, 2026

Yes. Being in the United States illegally is a crime punishable by deportation.

Excellent! Not sure why they were allowed to get licensed in the first place, but better late than never, I suppose. These illegal aliens should be deported for defrauding Americans. — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) March 16, 2026

This is such a common-sense position. Making it hard to get these licenses will also encourage illegals to self-deport, just like cutting off benefits.

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This is incredible.



People cannot legally work in the united states if they are not here legally. So if these people ARE working, they are stealing someone's identity, so yeah, they shouldn't get licenses. https://t.co/Lkbv3hErpc — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) March 15, 2026

Or the system knows they're here illegally and just doesn't care.

How do you "disqualify" people who aren't allowed to be in the country in the first place, let alone work in it? https://t.co/e7Eq5xE0Hr — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) March 16, 2026

That is an excellent question.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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