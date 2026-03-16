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Texas Ends Professional Licensure for Non-Citizens, Media Hardest Hit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 16, 2026 8:00 AM
Texas Ends Professional Licensure for Non-Citizens, Media Hardest Hit
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Giving illegal immigrants and non-citizens commercial driver's licenses has been a major problem for a while now, and with tragic, deadly consequences. Last month, another illegal immigrant, identified as Singh Sukhdeep, caused a fatal crash in Hendricks County, Indiana. Sukhdeep ran a red light in his semi, hitting a northbound pickup truck that was then pushed across the grass median into another vehicle. The pickup driver, 64-year-old Terry Schultz, was killed.

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The Trump administration and states have been trying to remove these licenses, but judges have ruled they can keep putting American lives in danger. We're sure some judge will do the same now that Texas has decided anyone with a professional license must be a legal citizen. That includes HVAC techs, hairdressers, electricians and other professions.

Here's more:

Iris Yanez spent 12 months and $13,000 working toward a Texas hairdresser’s license. By the time she finished the requirements in early February, a quiet policy change by the state had already made her ineligible.

“I’m going to have two credentials that I’m not going to be able to use,” said Yanez, an immigrant without legal status who also has a state license for eyelash extensions. 

The 45-year-old was caught in a sudden shift by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation that now requires applicants to provide proof of legal authorization to be in the United States.

Yanez is one of potentially thousands of hairdressers, barbers, electricians and HVAC professionals across Texas who are ineligible to obtain or renew professional licenses after the state agency added the requirement in late January. The department’s commissioners could vote to make the policy final as early as March 24.

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Related:

ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Of course, there's a discussion to be had about states' licensing people to do things like braid hair, but that's for another time. If you are not in this country legally, you shouldn't be able to obtain these jobs (or any job).

These are often decent-paying jobs, too.

That's the more honest headline.

Yes. Being in the United States illegally is a crime punishable by deportation.

This is such a common-sense position. Making it hard to get these licenses will also encourage illegals to self-deport, just like cutting off benefits.

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Or the system knows they're here illegally and just doesn't care.

That is an excellent question.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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