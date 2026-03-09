The Left Has a Newfound Respect for Religious Freedom, but Only When It's Pro-Abortion

One of the most outrageous claims the Left has made, especially in a post-Dobbs world, is that there's a religious right to abortion. There isn't, because there is no right to an abortion. But that's the argument a judge in Indiana has bought, ruling that the state's abortion ban violates relgious freedom.

BREAKING: Indiana Judge Christina Klineman has issued a ruling claiming there is a religious right to kill babies in abortions.



Klineman issued a permanent injunction blocking Indiana's abortion ban based on the outrageous claim.



The judge blocked the ban for a certified class… pic.twitter.com/SlYl6ReDlF — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) March 6, 2026

"The judge blocked the ban for a certified class of people who claim killing a baby in an abortion is an exercise of their religious beliefs," the post reads. "Klineman ruled that the state’s 2022 abortion law violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act by substantially burdening the religious exercise of people who say their religion supports killing babies in abortions. Attorney General Todd Rokita will appeal the ruling to a state appeals court."

Molec would be proud. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) March 6, 2026

Yes. Molec is thrilled by this.

No legitimate religion thinks it's okay to kill people — Steven Ertelt (@StevenErtelt) March 6, 2026

We'd modify this slightly to say that no religion thinks it's okay to kill innocent people. Most religions make some exceptions for war, self-defense, and even the death penalty.

Babies are wholly innocent.

What religion says it's a holy rite to kill a child in utero? I'm pretty sure even the Aztecs at least required the child to be BORN first before they'd cut out their heart. — Where are we? Nowhere (@nowhere_nh) March 6, 2026

It's not a religious belief, it's politics masquerading as religion.

If abortion is a religious right, then anything is: murder, theft, rape. The logical end to progressivism is the legalization of total barbarism https://t.co/tOMStMBGDc — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 6, 2026

Yes. We're seeing that play out in the U.K., where Islam is taking over.

Under this absurd reasoning, Aztec, sacrifice of children and adults to their gods would be justified and exempt them from any laws against murder. The Democrat party is demonic. https://t.co/C97C4O5adN — Robert A. J. Gagnon (@RobertAJGagnon1) March 6, 2026

This is also a valid point. If someone's religion demands human sacrifice, this judge just said homicide laws don't matter.

As I said before, if you’re concerned about executive overreach but haven’t had much to say about judicial overreach, I don’t think you’re being honest about your motivations.



Rulers in black robes who think they can unconstitutionally override the will of the people is a much… https://t.co/3SAb2ndrzc — Megan Basham (@megbasham) March 6, 2026

Judicial overreach is far worse, and far more dangerous.

The people of Indiana elected the state legislature, who passed this legislation four years ago. There are ways for the people of Indiana to remedy this legislation if they don't like it. A black-robed activist isn't one of them.

And, of course, they didn't think this through to its logical conclusion: if there's a religious right to an abortion, there's also a religious right to oppose abortion.

