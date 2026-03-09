VIP
All Wars Require Regime Change
There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
James Talarico Claims to Love 'Trans Children.' Here's How You Know He Doesn't.
Trump Gets Surprising Boost As New Poll Flips 2026 Narrative on Its Head
Feds Issue Warning After Alarming Intel About Iranian Sleeper Cells
ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police
We're Learning More About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bomb Throwers
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw IED in NYC
Trump Says He Is 'Nowhere Near' Deploying Ground Forces in Operation Epic Fury
The Left Has a Newfound Respect for Religious Freedom, but Only When It's Pro-Abortion

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 09, 2026 1:30 PM
The Left Has a Newfound Respect for Religious Freedom, but Only When It's Pro-Abortion
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

One of the most outrageous claims the Left has made, especially in a post-Dobbs world, is that there's a religious right to abortion. There isn't, because there is no right to an abortion. But that's the argument a judge in Indiana has bought, ruling that the state's abortion ban violates relgious freedom.

"The judge blocked the ban for a certified class of people who claim killing a baby in an abortion is an exercise of their religious beliefs," the post reads. "Klineman ruled that the state’s 2022 abortion law violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act by substantially burdening the religious exercise of people who say their religion supports killing babies in abortions. Attorney General Todd Rokita will appeal the ruling to a state appeals court."

Yes. Molec is thrilled by this.

We'd modify this slightly to say that no religion thinks it's okay to kill innocent people. Most religions make some exceptions for war, self-defense, and even the death penalty.

Related:

ABORTION INDIANA JUDGES PRO-LIFE

Babies are wholly innocent.

It's not a religious belief, it's politics masquerading as religion.

Yes. We're seeing that play out in the U.K., where Islam is taking over.

This is also a valid point. If someone's religion demands human sacrifice, this judge just said homicide laws don't matter.

Judicial overreach is far worse, and far more dangerous.

The people of Indiana elected the state legislature, who passed this legislation four years ago. There are ways for the people of Indiana to remedy this legislation if they don't like it. A black-robed activist isn't one of them.

And, of course, they didn't think this through to its logical conclusion: if there's a religious right to an abortion, there's also a religious right to oppose abortion.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

