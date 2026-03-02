Israel Has Reportedly Taken Out Hezbollah's Leader, Too

As we enter the third day of U.S.-Israel joint strikes on Iran, it looks like the strikes have not just decapitated the Iranian leadership but also dealt a fatal blow to Hamas.

According to the Israeli Air Force, a "senior terrorist" from Hezbollah was taken out in airstrikes overnight.

צה"ל תקף לפני זמן קצר באופן ממוקד, מחבל בכיר מארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בביירות, פרטים נוספים בהמשך. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) March 2, 2026

"IDF struck a short time ago in a targeted manner, a senior terrorist from the Hezbollah terror organization in Beirut, further details to follow," the IAF wrote on X.

This report was also shared by Newsmax.

BREAKING NEWS: The head of Hezbollah has been killed in Beirut strikes, according to reports. pic.twitter.com/AEmupcG5GV — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 2, 2026

"A new report says the head of Hezbollah has been killed in Lebanon by Israeli defense forces, in strikes on Beirut earlier tonight," said the anchor.

The Saudi Al-Hadath Network named this Hezbollah leader as Muhammad Ra'ad.

🎯Muhammad Ra’ad, head of Hezbollah's parliamentary faction, was reportedly eliminated, per Saudi Al-Hadath Network. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) March 2, 2026

The Lebanese government also signaled a pushback against the Iran-back terror organization as well.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced “the immediate ban of all Hezbollah security and military activities and considering them illegal,” and called on the group to surrender its arms.



🇱🇧 pic.twitter.com/YemQtd5r5j — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 2, 2026

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that Hezbollah is now banned and its activities in the country are illegal.

Salam also reportedly called on Hezbollah to surrender its arms.

According to the Times of Israel, Salam said, “We declare a ban Hezbollah’s military activities and confine its role to the political realm." He also demanded that Lebanese military forces prevent attacks from the terror group.

Salam also stressed Beirut’s “rejection of any military operation launched from Lebanese territory outside the framework of legitimate bodies.”

President Trump has made it very clear that Iran cannot get nuclear weapons, while Israel has said that after October 7, such terror will never happen again. This is what it looks like when nations enforce their red lines instead of just talking.

