Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home
Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home
Iran Is Finished. Is This Country Next?
Iran Is Finished. Is This Country Next?
Who's in Charge in Iran? You Already Know the Answer
Who's in Charge in Iran? You Already Know the Answer
Here's the Geopolitical Mistake Iran Made That Only Led to More Nations Lining Up Against Them
Here's the Geopolitical Mistake Iran Made That Only Led to More Nations Lining...
Did You Read The Washington Post's Obituary of Ali Khamenei? You're Not Going to Believe It
Did You Read The Washington Post's Obituary of Ali Khamenei? You're Not Going...
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death Wasn't the Only Satisfying Kill to Be Reported
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death Wasn't the Only Satisfying Kill to Be...
CBS News Reporter Went Nuts Over This Photo of Susie Wiles in the SCIF...and Totally Embarrassed Himself
CBS News Reporter Went Nuts Over This Photo of Susie Wiles in the...
VIP
Women’s Sports Just Aren’t As Entertaining As Men’s Are
Women’s Sports Just Aren’t As Entertaining As Men’s Are
Iranian Military Rejects President Trump's Ultimatum to Lay Down Arms
Iranian Military Rejects President Trump's Ultimatum to Lay Down Arms
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Updated Us on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Updated Us on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What...
Sky News Anchor Has Fantastic Farewell Message for the Ayatollah Khamenei
Sky News Anchor Has Fantastic Farewell Message for the Ayatollah Khamenei
Punctuated Living
Punctuated Living
The Law
The Law
FDA Cruelly Holding Up Approval of Treatments for Rare Diseases, Despite Children Likely to Die Soon
FDA Cruelly Holding Up Approval of Treatments for Rare Diseases, Despite Children Likely...
Tipsheet

Israel Has Reportedly Taken Out Hezbollah's Leader, Too

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 02, 2026 7:30 AM
Israel Has Reportedly Taken Out Hezbollah's Leader, Too
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

As we enter the third day of U.S.-Israel joint strikes on Iran, it looks like the strikes have not just decapitated the Iranian leadership but also dealt a fatal blow to Hamas.

Advertisement

According to the Israeli Air Force, a "senior terrorist" from Hezbollah was taken out in airstrikes overnight.

"IDF struck a short time ago in a targeted manner, a senior terrorist from the Hezbollah terror organization in Beirut, further details to follow," the IAF wrote on X.

This report was also shared by Newsmax.

"A new report says the head of Hezbollah has been killed in Lebanon by Israeli defense forces, in strikes on Beirut earlier tonight," said the anchor.

The Saudi Al-Hadath Network named this Hezbollah leader as Muhammad Ra'ad.

The Lebanese government also signaled a pushback against the Iran-back terror organization as well.

Recommended

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

HAMAS IRAN ISRAEL TERRORISM

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that Hezbollah is now banned and its activities in the country are illegal.

Salam also reportedly called on Hezbollah to surrender its arms.

According to the Times of Israel, Salam said, “We declare a ban Hezbollah’s military activities and confine its role to the political realm." He also demanded that Lebanese military forces prevent attacks from the terror group.

Salam also stressed Beirut’s “rejection of any military operation launched from Lebanese territory outside the framework of legitimate bodies.”

President Trump has made it very clear that Iran cannot get nuclear weapons, while Israel has said that after October 7, such terror will never happen again. This is what it looks like when nations enforce their red lines instead of just talking.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Updated Us on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said. Amy Curtis
Iran Is Finished. Is This Country Next? Matt Vespa
CBS News Reporter Went Nuts Over This Photo of Susie Wiles in the SCIF...and Totally Embarrassed Himself Matt Vespa
Who's in Charge in Iran? You Already Know the Answer Matt Vespa
Here's the Geopolitical Mistake Iran Made That Only Led to More Nations Lining Up Against Them Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement