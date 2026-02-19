A Wisconsin Middle School Just Violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act

A middle school in Madison, Wisconsin, is in hot water after it was revealed the school offered a free brunch and games for Black students and staff members. Democrats have spent the past several weeks claiming the SAVE Act is a restoration of Jim Crow laws, and yet not one of them will condemn this school for its open and blatant segregation and discrmination.

EXCLUSIVE: Black Hawk Middle School in Madison, Wis. is openly violating the 14th Amendment, Civil Rights Act, and years of Supreme Court precedent by offering free brunch and games today to only black students and staff members. pic.twitter.com/6DgU5Qmkuh — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 18, 2026

On the announcement, the "Feeding Our Soul Brunch" was described as "open to all staff and students who self-identify as Black/African American. 'Feeding Our Soul' is exactly what it sounds like: a moment to slow down, breathe, eat well, laugh together, and feel seen. We want Black students and staff to experience school as a place where their presence is celebrated and where community is built intentionally."

Except that the community doesn't include students of any other race.

As O'Donnell points out, this violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 is unmistakably clear: "No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity… — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 18, 2026

Title VI says, "No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance."

Because Caucasian, Hispanic, and Asian students are explicitly not allowed to participate in this brunch (which is clearly a benefit to those who attend), it plainly violates federal law. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 18, 2026

It plainly violates federal laws.

Hilarious that they are doing it with Chick-fil-A on top of it.... — Fettpett (@fettpet) February 18, 2026

Yeah, remember when Chick-fil-A was "hate chicken" because their CEO disagreed with gay marriage?

WILL is going to absolutely love this one. And “more” scream the Democrats! — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) February 18, 2026

WILL is the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, and yes. This is a slam-dunk case for htem.

I believe in the free speech right of expressive associations. This can never apply with tax payer dollars. https://t.co/dC4nQl4sKg — James K. Bell (@JamesWireback) February 19, 2026

Federal law is clear on this.

Every single other student and family should sue the school, the teachers, the board -anyone they can. https://t.co/CuZ7ZCMKy8 — Southern Sass 🇺🇸 (@NikCastle87) February 18, 2026

Yes, they should.

