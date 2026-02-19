What Do the Dems Do After They’ve Done Their Worst and It Flops?
Stephen Colbert Hates Black Women and Other Universal Truths
Another Illegal Immigrant Semi Driver Caused a Fatal Crash in Indiana
Guess What Religious Holiday Democrats Forgot to Recognize
Here's Another Victim of Mayor Brandon Johnson's War on ShotSpotter
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Has Been Arrested. Here's What We Know.
French President Macron Has a Very Negative View of Free Speech
AI – AI – O
NBC Poll Finds Declining Support for Trump's Immigration Agenda — Blame NBC
Western Civilization Will Disintegrate Without Truth
Too Big to Fail, Too Big to Care
What Should President Trump Say at His State of the Union on Tuesday?
Why Repealing the Endangerment Finding Is a Triumph for Science, Jobs, and American Families
Why Is the Federal Government Fundraising for Political Orgs – and Mostly Benefiting One Political Party?
Tipsheet

A Wisconsin Middle School Just Violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 19, 2026 8:00 AM
A Wisconsin Middle School Just Violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act
AP Photo/Tom Copeland

A middle school in Madison, Wisconsin, is in hot water after it was revealed the school offered a free brunch and games for Black students and staff members. Democrats have spent the past several weeks claiming the SAVE Act is a restoration of Jim Crow laws, and yet not one of them will condemn this school for its open and blatant segregation and discrmination.

On the announcement, the "Feeding Our Soul Brunch" was described as "open to all staff and students who self-identify as Black/African American. 'Feeding Our Soul' is exactly what it sounds like: a moment to slow down, breathe, eat well, laugh together, and feel seen. We want Black students and staff to experience school as a place where their presence is celebrated and where community is built intentionally."

Except that the community doesn't include students of any other race.

As O'Donnell points out, this violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Title VI says, "No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance."

Related:

CIVIL RIGHTS EDUCATION LAWSUIT WISCONSIN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

It plainly violates federal laws.

Yeah, remember when Chick-fil-A was "hate chicken" because their CEO disagreed with gay marriage?

WILL is the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, and yes. This is a slam-dunk case for htem.

Federal law is clear on this.

Yes, they should.

