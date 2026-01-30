Trump's Energy Policies Saved Lives During Harsh Winter Storms

A significant portion of the U.S. was slammed by harsh winter weather last week. In places like Nashville, thousands remain without power as snow and bitter cold blanket the U.S.

In fact, at one point, it was actually colder in Orlando, Florida, than it was in Juneau, Alaska.

Colder in Orlando than Juneau, Alaska Wednesday morning! pic.twitter.com/HEFsrhQ0tZ — Noah Bergren (@NbergWX) January 28, 2026

There are still 100,000 people in and around Nashville without power.

This is pretty wild footage of a power-pole snapped in half and just floating in mid-air.



Praying for Nashville today. pic.twitter.com/JXjKywgfot — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 29, 2026

But this storm, as bad as it was, could have been a lot worse if the Biden administration had gotten its way. It ordered five major coal plants to close as part of its green energy agenda, and taking those power plants offline would have spelled disaster for millions of Americans.

Thankfully, the Trump administration kept them open.

Snowstorm could've sparked grid catastrophe if Biden climate policies weren't reversed



"Trump administration kept five major coal plants online that were slated for closure under previous administration's green energy push, DOE said."https://t.co/nEHuuvYXN0 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 29, 2026

Here's more:

The electric grid kept the lights on for much of the country hit by the weekend’s massive snowstorm chiefly because the Trump administration broke from Biden-era plans, keeping five major coal-fired power plants online and allowing grid providers to draw in more fossil fuel-based energy in vulnerable areas. The Energy Department made the claims in exclusive comments to Fox News Digital, as officials said multiple megawatts of power were made additionally available from otherwise taboo hydrocarbons. Secretary Chris Wright issued several emergency orders over the weekend and through Tuesday that permitted power plants to operate beyond levels set by EPA regulations and considered the ceiling prior to President Donald Trump’s second term, a source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital.

"President Trump's energy policies have delivered a dramatically better outcome for the American people impacted by severe weather," Wright wrote on X. "Had Biden's energy subtraction policies remained, the grid would have been vulnerable and American lives would have been increasingly at risk."

President Trump's energy policies have delivered a dramatically better outcome for the American people impacted by severe weather.



Had Biden's energy subtraction policies remained, the grid would have been vulnerable and American lives would have been increasingly at risk. pic.twitter.com/Cq1RaKTQDJ — Secretary Chris Wright (@SecretaryWright) January 29, 2026

"In New England, with somewhat European energy policies, at peak demand time, it's very cold in New England, wind, solar, and batteries that you were just speaking of delivered less than three percent of the electricity needed at peak demand time," Wright said in the clip. "And that's when it matters. Because if electricity goes out when it's very cold, people die."

"Over 200 people died in a smaller cold snap during the Biden administration," Wright continued, "this was massively larger geographically. We've had no failure of the electricity grid, no failure of long-distance transmission lines. Local distribution lines have iced up and come down, and we have people from all over the country working to get those back up, because people need their lights back on."

"But your energy policies delivered just a dramatically, dramatically different outcome for the American people," Wright said.

