Ohio Surgeon Faces Felony Charges for Force-Feeding Girlfriend Abortion Pills

One of the most disastrous policies of the Biden administration was his loosening of restrictions concerning the abortion pills. During COVID, and as part of his pro-abortion agenda, the Biden administration made it very easy for women to get abortion pills shipped to them via mail, without medical oversight or really any guardrails.

That's why, as Townhall reported in October, women like Catherine Herring were victims of a new form of domestic violence. In 2022, Herring found herself pregnant amid a separation from her husband, with whom she had two other children. After speaking to a counselor, who recommended family time, Herring's husband began encouraging her to drink lots of fluids. It turned out he'd obtained abortion pills via the mail and was spiking Herring's drinks with the drug. Thankfully, Herring was able to take medication to reverse the process and later gave birth to a healthy baby girl. Her husband was arrested in May of 2022.

Herring isn't alone. In Louisiana, a mom ordered abortion pills from a New York provider and coerced her pregnant teen daughter to take them. The daughter ended up in the hospital and lost the pregnancy — a pregnancy she wanted to keep.

And now another woman has fallen victim to the Biden administration's lax abortion pill policy.

Surgeon allegedly shoved crushed abortion pills into pregnant girlfriend’s mouth while she slept https://t.co/Kej8NIjuBM pic.twitter.com/VIY40Rv3qZ — New York Post (@nypost) December 9, 2025

Here's more:

An Ohio surgeon is accused of stuffing crushed abortion pills into his girlfriend’s mouth while she slept after he learned she was pregnant — killing her fetus. Hassan-James Abbas, a 32-year-old surgical resident at the University of Toledo, was able to easily obtain the abortion-inducing pills under his estranged wife’s name from from a telemedicine doctor, according to officials. He then forced the medication into his girlfriend’s mouth last year, according to officials. “He got on top of me and put his fingers in my mouth,” his girlfriend told WTOL 11. “I laid there and I went back and forth in my head [wondering] if he was gonna kill me,” she added. “That was my biggest thought, that he was going to kill me.”

While she survived the attack, her baby did not.

The couple had been dating for a few months when the woman learned she was pregnant. It was then that she also learned Abbas was married, but separated. The woman told the media that Abbas tried to convince her to have an abortion and she refused.

According to documents from the State Medical Board of Ohio, Abbas used his wife's name to get the drugs Mifepristone and Misoprostol from an online abortion provider. The Medical Board also reported Abbas "admitted to crushing the abortion medication for it to dissolve more quickly" and that Abbas "stated that [he] adjusted the medication administration and did not follow the instructions."

Abbas' medical license was suspended after the Medical Board found he'd violated several Ohio medical codes, and Abbas was indicted on November 5, charged with abduction, tampering with evidence, unlawful distribution of an abortion-inducing drug, identity fraud, deception to obtain a dangerous drug, and disrupting public services. Those charges are felonies.

He is set to be arraigned on December 19.

