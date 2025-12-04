J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI
Afghan National Reportedly Passed All Checks, But There's an Obvious Issue Here
Democrats Really Thought They Were Doing Something With This Epstein 'Reveal'
Ilhan Omar Threatens Companies 'Collaborating' With Trump
As Eric Adams Leaves Office, Check Out His Parting Shot at Successor Zohram...
New Video Delivers Another Blow to the Democrats' Claims of Hegseth 'War Crimes'
Halle Berry Humiliates Gavin Newsom at NYT Book Summit: 'He Should Not Be...
Guess What Happened After Minnesota Declined to Jail a Twice-Convicted Somali Rapist
Rep. Shri Thanedar Announces Pointless Articles of Impeachment Against Secretary Hegseth
You Can Never Leave: California Revisits Retroactive Taxes to Cover Massive Budget Woes
Hit the Road Jack and Don’t Ya Plug in No More, No...
Jaguar Fires Creative Chief Behind Disastrous Woke Rebrand
ICE Arrests Yet Another Afghan National with Terror Connections Just Miles From DC
Jeffrey Epstein’s Sexual Scandals Are Distractions From the Real Threats
Tipsheet

Chinese Scientist Deported After Smuggling Crop-Killing Fungus Into the US

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 04, 2025 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

This past June, Chinese national Chengxuan Han, a doctoral student at the College of Life Science and Technology at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, sent packages of biological material to the U.S. in 2024 and 2025. That same month, two other Chinese nationals — Yunqin Jian and Zunyong Liu — were charged with conspiracy for smuggling a fungus considered an "agroterrorism weapon" to the University of Michigan lab.

Advertisement

Now one of those Chinese nationals, Yunquin Jian, has been deported for her role in smuggling that "vomitoxin" into the U.S.

Here's more:

A Chinese researcher who smuggled a crop-killing fungus dubbed "vomitoxin" into the U.S. has been deported, officials announced Monday.

Yunqing Jian, 33, who once worked for the University of Michigan, pleaded guilty last month to conspiring to smuggle the biological pathogen into the States, reportedly to continue researching it, and then lying to the FBI about her actions. She was sentenced to time served — then booted.

FBI Director Dan Bongino confirmed Monday in a post on X that Jian has been kicked out of the country after her conviction.

Here's that post from Bongino:

"Yunqing Jian, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China, pleaded guilty to charges of smuggling a DANGEROUS biological pathogen into our country and then lying about it to FBI agents, and was DEPORTED," Bongino wrote. "The FBI will not stand by and allow our foreign adversaries to exploit our top-notch university facilities in furtherance of their agendas. Thank you @FBIDetroit and @CBPNorthAmerica."

Recommended

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CHINA FBI NATIONAL SECURITY

This raises serious questions about the aims of Chinese nationals in the U.S. and the aims of such behaviors. Few believe Jian and others are simply bringing these biological pathogens into the country for "research."

A fungus that devastates crops? Yeah, that's not something for which she should've merely been deported.

That would make an example.

Yes, it will. And it'll be a massive problem if those pathogens "leak" — COVID was just six years ago, remember.

Advertisement

Even one is too many to miss.

There should be a blanket ban on Chinese nationals to protect America, for a variety of reasons including our crops and food supply.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You Kurt Schlichter
You Can Never Leave: California Revisits Retroactive Taxes to Cover Massive Budget Woes Amy Curtis
Guess What Happened After Minnesota Declined to Jail a Twice-Convicted Somali Rapist Amy Curtis
Report: The FBI Is 'All F**ked Up' Matt Vespa
New Video Delivers Another Blow to the Democrats' Claims of Hegseth 'War Crimes' Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement