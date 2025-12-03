Did Senator Mark Warner Just Call for a Military Coup?

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) went on MS NOW's Morning Joe to call for a full-blown military coup against President Trump.

This marks the latest escalation in what some are calling the Democratic Party's attempt at a "color revolution," an effort to undermine and overthrow President Trump — who was duly elected by the American people just over a year ago.

Sen. Mark Warner: "I think, in many ways, the uniformed military may help save us from this President."



They're now just openly calling for military coups against President Trump. pic.twitter.com/JUHiWK0y1o — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 3, 2025

"Unprecedented disrespect when they were all brought to get a pep rally in front of Hegseth and Trump," Warner began, likely referring to a September meeting in which Hegseth told military leaders the era of woke under Biden was over.

"This is an administration that has fired uniformed generals from the head of the NSA, the head of the defense intelligence agency," Warner continued. "I think, in many ways, the uniformed military may help save us from this President, and his lame people like Hegseth, because I think they're commitment is to the Constitution and obviously not to Trump, and I expect Bradley to adhere to that."

Social media users saw this for what it was: a call for a military coup against President Trump.

"They were doing this all through his first term, too," wrote one user. "It goes on because Republicans let it go on."

It wasn't enough for Democrats to be seen fighting Trump. That got old. Now they are trying to make it seem as though the military is also fighting Trump.



They've already tried and failed to make it appear that his own Cabinet is fighting him. And MAGA wasn't having any of… — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 3, 2025

"And MAGA wasn't having any of their claims that it had turned against him," she wrote.

Does he have proof of this? Why isnt the Senate censuring these individuals???@LeaderJohnThune — JH (@searchingdad24) December 3, 2025

He has no proof of this, and Leader Thune and Speaker Mike Johnson need to start holding these Democrats accountable.

Save us from the guy who got this many votes?? https://t.co/NEXAN3BZIa pic.twitter.com/rS9v1EyP69 — Patti W (@pattiwphotos) December 3, 2025

The "defenders of democracy" don't like when they lose.

If we continue NOT prosecuting treason and sedition, more of this treason and sedition will continue.



It’s that simple.



All military vets understand EXACTLY how dangerous this s**t is. Hesitation on mission and a breakdown in the chain of command get people killed. https://t.co/NiRjqI7wQo — Kirk Deacon (@Deacon1Kirk) December 3, 2025

That's exactly what Democrats want. They want chaos and breakdown so they can blame Hegseth and President Trump.

We don't have a functioning government. Not if members of Congress are allowed to openly call for and participate in a coup on national television with zero repercussions. https://t.co/XYFCsVW9oF — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) December 3, 2025

Imagine how the Left would meltdown if a Republican said this about President Kamala.

Warner is one of the most deep state-connected lawmakers in Washington. He knows exactly what he's doing with this kind of rhetoric. https://t.co/7XjRteLYlh — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 3, 2025

Every Democrat who says this or something similar knows exactly what they're doing.

Um... you know who military members voted for overwhelmingly, right? https://t.co/qdFeimfSeJ — Nathan Shumate (@NathanShumate) December 3, 2025

All they need is one or two to listen to them. They're sending messages to the minority who may not support or like President Trump.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

