VIP
Did Senator Mark Warner Just Call for a Military Coup?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 03, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) went on MS NOW's Morning Joe to call for a full-blown military coup against President Trump.

This marks the latest escalation in what some are calling the Democratic Party's attempt at a "color revolution," an effort to undermine and overthrow President Trump — who was duly elected by the American people just over a year ago.

"Unprecedented disrespect when they were all brought to get a pep rally in front of Hegseth and Trump," Warner began, likely referring to a September meeting in which Hegseth told military leaders the era of woke under Biden was over. 

"This is an administration that has fired uniformed generals from the head of the NSA, the head of the defense intelligence agency," Warner continued. "I think, in many ways, the uniformed military may help save us from this President, and his lame people like Hegseth, because I think they're commitment is to the Constitution and obviously not to Trump, and I expect Bradley to adhere to that."

Social media users saw this for what it was: a call for a military coup against President Trump.

"They were doing this all through his first term, too," wrote one user. "It goes on because Republicans let it go on."

"And MAGA wasn't having any of their claims that it had turned against him," she wrote.

He has no proof of this, and Leader Thune and Speaker Mike Johnson need to start holding these Democrats accountable.

The "defenders of democracy" don't like when they lose.

That's exactly what Democrats want. They want chaos and breakdown so they can blame Hegseth and President Trump.

Imagine how the Left would meltdown if a Republican said this about President Kamala.

Every Democrat who says this or something similar knows exactly what they're doing.

All they need is one or two to listen to them. They're sending messages to the minority who may not support or like President Trump.

