Trans Activism Puts the 'Affirmation' of Men Ahead of the Needs, Safety of Infants

The timing of this story is serendipitous, as Townhall just reported the other day about the BBC's biased coverage of "male breastfeeding" in pursuit of defending the trans agenda.

For years, trans activists have pushed to make breastfeeding "inclusive" by erasing women, changing the language to "chestfeeding," and encouraging men who think they're women to nurse infants through lactation driven by massive amounts of synthetic hormones and other drugs.

In the BBC coverage, they cited one — one — study that showed "male breastmilk" was just as, if not more, nutritious than breastmilk produced by a woman who has given birth.

It turns out that was a lie, and a review of the literature on "male breastfeeding" shows it does not meet the nutritional requirements of infants.

Male breastfeeding is in the news again! We published a review of the literature on “male breastfeeding” and found, shocker, that the “milk” does not meet necessary nutritional requirements.@shamanspirit13 @PdxInstitutehttps://t.co/bD9xatiSiG — Zachary Elliott (@zaelefty) November 12, 2025

Here's more:

Here's another debunking adventure into the world of safety and considerations in male breastfeeding. This adventure was spurred on by the ongoing claims made by a transwoman on Twitter who claims that transwomen are just as capable, if not better, than females when it comes to breastfeeding infants. Today, we will analyze their prepared and cited argument to determine if transwomen breastfeeding is truly better than females breastfeeding. We’ll cover three categories: Milk production volume Adequate nutrition Medication effects The argument begins with two studies with the comment that "Two Peer-Reviewed case studies of induced lactation in trans women. Each case involved moderate quantities of milk production, and the childrens' health was observed to be developmentally appropriate."

The report is lengthy, but worth exploring. It starts with the volume of milk production. In one case study, a "transwoman" produced just eight ounces of breastmilk. During the first two days of life, a newborn infant will drink about four to six ounces of breastmilk per day. However, that volume increases dramatically, and an infant will consume two to three ounces of milk up to 12 times per day by the time he's two weeks old. That's a total of 24 to 36 ounces per day, or three to four times the volume produced by the "transwoman."

The medication that is used to induce "male breastfeeding" is called domperidone, and we do not know if that is safe for infants or children. But in 2004, the FDA warned against using the drug in breastfeeding women because it's excreted in breast milk.

A second case study showed similar results, with a "transwoman" only producing three to five ounces of milk a day.

As to the nutritional value of "male breast milk," it was found that this milk had higher levels of fat than that produced by women. While fat is important for infant growth and development, too much can cause early health problems, including obesity and diabetes.

In addition to those concerns, the medications required to induce lactation in men are often given in significantly larger doses to achieve the required effects. The aforementioned drug, domperidone, has a maximum dose of 10 mg three times a day. In one study, the "transwoman" had to increase that dose to 30 mg three times a day, triple the recommended maximum dose. On top of that, women who used the drug reported little improvement in lactation. The health risks posed to infants and children remain unknown, and yet we are putting them at risk for harm by allowing the use of this drug in "trans women" for breastfeeding.

The same unknowns apply to the drug spironolactone, which is used to suppress testosterone. One study showed a "transwoman" was using 100 mg per day, but many take up to 400 mg per day. Progesterone, a hormone, is given to "transwomen" in large doses as high as 200 mg daily; for reference, a progesterone-based birth control has about 10 mg of the drug.

In its conclusion, the report says, "It is concerning that it was of great importance that breastfeeding was affirming for the transwoman." And there's the problem. Breastfeeding is not about "affirming" womanhood. It is about providing nutrition and other benefits to an infant. The political agenda of the trans activists puts the health and safety of children at risk.

