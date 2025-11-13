Democrats Want Fighters but Keep Getting Losers
Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized in Chicago

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 13, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition announced late Wednesday that founder and civil rights activist Jesse Jackson was hospitalized in Chicago. The hospitalization stems from complications related to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a degenerative neurological condition Jackson was diagnosed with a decade ago.

Here's more:

Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson has been hospitalized in Chicago, according to a report.

Jackson, 84, is being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is under observation for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, his organization, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, said in a statement to ABC7-Chicago.

The civil rights icon has “managed” the neurodegenerative disorder for more than a decade, according to the organization.

He was initially diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, but received confirmation of his PSP diagnosis in April, the organization wrote.

Jackson’s family asks for prayers at this time, the statement added.

Further details about Jackson's condition and exactly what led to this hospitalization are unknown, although there are unfounded rumors circulating on social media that he's on "life support." Those claims are contradicted by the statement issued by Rainbow PUSH Coalition that says Jackson is under "observation." Jackson was initially diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, but that diagnosis was later changed to PSP, a condition that "affects movement, balance, vision, and thinking."

Jackson stepped down as the organization's head in 2023 and has largely remained out of the public eye in recent years. In the 1980s, Jackson ran two unsuccessful campaigns for president and instead focused on activism. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition was formed in the mid-1990s when Jackson merged his Operation PUSH (People United to Serve Humanity) with his Rainbow Coalition, which was formed during his 1984 presidential bid.

Good Morning America also reported on his condition.

"Jackson is a historic figure in the civil rights movement," reporter Alex Perez said. "For more than 60 years, Jackson has advocated for racial equality and economic justice," Perez added. "In recent years, Jackson has been seen in a wheelchair as he battled the impact of his Parkinson's disease."

"His family this morning is asking for prayers," Perez concluded.

Advertisement