Israel on Campus Coalition Releases Startling Poll Showing Rise in Campus Antisemitism

Last week, several Jewish students and others were hurt at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) after a mob of pro-Hamas protesters attempted to disrupt an off-campus event.

The event included soldiers from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), which triggered the pro-terrorist mob. The event was held off-campus because officials at TMU wouldn't let it take place at the school.

More complete footage of what happened at a private Jewish TMU students event near the TMU campus in downtown Toronto after administrators refused to allow it to take place on campus. Very clearly, it shows haters trespassing into a private hypnosis clinic where the gathering… pic.twitter.com/Cn2Ji2QYFf — Neil G. Oberman (@NeilOberman) November 9, 2025

A former IDF soldier named Jonathan confronted the violent mob and removed several of them from the building until police showed up.

Proud of my brother Jonathan.

He was attacked by a mob that came to threaten Jewish students and smashed the door and he stood his ground, protecting everyone in the room and throwing the trash 🗑 outside the room until security arrived.

A real hero. 🫡🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/VgWQh8vwnx — The Uri (@uricohenisrael) November 8, 2025

Several people were hurt and, if not for Jonathan's actions, it could've been worse.

NEW FOOTAGE: The IDF soldier who took on the masked mob of Hаmаs-wannabe-crybabies at TMU deserves more credit than you thought.



"Many people were hurt, a couple people hospitalized."



He single-handedly saved the students from being attacked by at least 40 people hunting Jews. pic.twitter.com/hMjjilhyUK — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) November 8, 2025

One of those students was Sam, a Jewish student who attended the event.

From SSI TMU Instagram page:



“On November 5, Sam, a Jewish student, came to an event to hear from IDF soldiers. It was meant to be a peaceful afternoon of open dialogue and understanding.

What was supposed to be a calm gathering turned into a nightmare when Students for Justice… pic.twitter.com/SbNa5nkIMA — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 9, 2025

The entire post reads:

On November 5, Sam, a Jewish student, came to an event to hear from IDF soldiers. It was meant to be a peaceful afternoon of open dialogue and understanding. What was supposed to be a calm gathering turned into a nightmare when Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP TMU) stormed the building. They surrounded her, screamed at her, and physically and verbally attacked her. As she was being transported to the hospital, these terrorist students followed her. Sam was left bruised, terrified, and traumatized, targeted solely because she is Jewish. In her own words, ‘No student anywhere for any reason should experience this pain and hate.’This was not activism. This was antisemitism. Sam stood for peace and for unity among Israelis and Palestinians, and for that, she was hospitalized. No student should ever have to fear for their life in Canada. What happened to her is pure hate.

The CBC reported that five people were arrested.

This is just the latest in a string of anti-Israel, antisemitic attacks on college campuses in North America. With the war in Gaza winding down, you'd think the attacks on Jewish students at college campuses would be decreasing. Unfortunately, they are not.

The Israel on Campus Coalition (ICC) released a new poll showing that campus antisemitism is on the rise and support for Israel has fallen to "historic lows."

In a related press release, the ICC wrote, "A new national survey by Schoen Cooperman Research, commissioned by the Israel on Campus Coalition (ICC), paints a stark picture of escalating antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment on U.S. college campuses two years after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks. The poll of 500 college students, conducted October 15 - 21, 2025, shows negative perceptions of Israel intensifying sharply, with a majority of respondents reporting increased antisemitism at their institutions."

The findings are alarming and include the following key points: 54 percent of students say "antisemitism on campus has increased since the Israel-Hamas war began," 55 percent support the pro-Palestinian protests despite them fueling "rising antisemitism," 54 percent believing Israel commits war crimes (up from 43 percent in 2023), and 70 percent opposing Israel's conduct in Gaza with only 25 percent saying the war was justified following the October 7 terror attacks.

Israel's unfavorability rose to 53 percent, and 45 percent of students agreed that anti-Israel protests during a ceasefire are "antisemitic rather than legitimate political expression."

Jacob Baime, CEO of the ICC, said, "This data lays bare the daily reality for Jewish students: more than half (54%) of college students now say antisemitism on campus has increased since the October 7 massacre, confirming that campuses have grown profoundly hostile to anyone who is Jewish or pro-Israel."

CEO of Schoen Cooperman Research, Carly Cooperman, added, "College students hold deeply negative views of Israel, with attitudes having worsened over the last two years. While a majority of college students supported Israel’s original goals in Gaza, they broadly oppose Israel’s conduct there – and in turn, are highly unfavorable toward Israel itself."

Of course, these attitudes are heavily influenced by the Qatari money funneled to colleges and universities in Western nations. As Townhall reported last month, Qatar spends billions influencing institutions of higher learning, including Georgetown University, which also has a satellite campus in Doha. Last September, Georgetown hosted Wadah Khanfar, a former Al Jazeera executive, at a "Reimagining Palestine" conference. Khanfar praised the October 7 terror attacks, saying the attacks "came at the perfect moment for a radical and real shift in the path of struggle and liberation."

The Trump administration has targeted colleges and universities that have tolerated and, in some cases, encouraged antisemitism on campus. This included pulling funding from Harvard (a federal judge later restored that funding). In February of this year, the Department of Education issued a blistering press release about Title VI investigations into antisemitism on five campuses. At the time, Craig Trainor, Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, said, "Too many universities have tolerated widespread antisemitic harassment and the illegal encampments that paralyzed campus life last year, driving Jewish life and religious expression underground. The Biden Administration’s toothless resolution agreements did shamefully little to hold those institutions accountable."

On November 4, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon spoke at an American Jewish Committee (AJC) event and vowed to continue the administration's "zero-tolerance policy" for religious discrimination.

Grateful for the opportunity to discuss this administration’s, & @CivilRights’, antisemitism work with @AJCGlobal! This Justice Dept. has a zero-tolerance policy for religious discrimination of any sort, & we will continue to take action to combat antisemitism wherever we see it! pic.twitter.com/TaAPfQJsy7 — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) November 4, 2025

In light of this survey from the ICC, it appears the DOJ and Civil Rights office has their work cut out for them.

