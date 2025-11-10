President Trump Pardons Rudy Giuliani and Others Accused of Trying to Overturn 2020 Election

President Trump issued a sweeping pardon overnight that included Rudy Giuliani and more than 70 others accused of, indicted for, or charged with various crimes related to the 2020 elections.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING: President Trump issues pardons to Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Tyler Bowyer, Sidney Powell, Jeffrey Clark, and several others pic.twitter.com/K6iiTAuqDN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 10, 2025

Here's more:

President Trump pardoned Rudy Giuliani and 76 other allies accused of attempting to interfere in the 2020 presidential election results, U.S. pardon attorney Ed Martin said late Sunday. An undated document that Martin posted o his X account shows "full, complete and unconditional" pardons for Giuliani, John Eastman, ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Sidney Powell. But Politico notes that none of those named were facing federal charges and presidents have no power to pardon state crimes. Many of those were charged in connection with investigations into alleged "fake" electors plots in swing states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada. Zoom in: "This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation," states the document that Martin posted. "This pardon does not apply to the president of the United States."

Representatives for the White House, Department of Justice and Giuliani did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment early Monday.

The pardon read, in part, "This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation.

Giuliani was identified as "Co-conspirator #1" in a federal indictment filed by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith in 2023. The indictments alleged Giuliani was the lawyer behind an effort to overturn the 2020 elections, including submitting fake elector certificates, lying under oath about election fraud in Georgia hearings, and coordinating with others to spread a narrative of voter fraud.

The Supreme Court later dismissed the case against President Trump, and Giuliani was never formally charged.

Giuliani was found liable in a separate Georgia defamation lawsuit in 2023 that was settled in January of this year, and he was disbarred for his involvement.

Attorney Ed Martin posted a screenshot of the document to X last night, writing, "Important pardon of Alternate Electors of 2020!!"

Important pardon of Alternate Electors of 2020!! pic.twitter.com/iuDGv9fqyy — Eagle Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) November 10, 2025

Advertisement

He posted that as a reply to a May 26 post that read, "No MAGA left behind."

The pardon also said, "This pardon does not apply to the President of the United States."

Cases are still pending in Georgia, where a trial date has not been set because Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified from prosecuting the case last year. The state has a November 14 deadline to assign a new prosecutor. Giuliani has pleaded not guilty in that case.

There is also a case pending in Arizona, and Giuliani has pleaded not guilty in that case, too. That trial date is set for January 5, 2026.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.