Jennifer Lawrence Finally Realized Republicans Watch Movies

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is finally embracing what we'll call the Michael Jordan Principle, realizing Republicans watch movies, too. Jordan's sneakers statement is probably apocryphal, but it contains a grain of truth that Hollywood has largely ignored for years.

Since the dawn of "Me Too" and the rise of DEI, Hollywood has created nothing but slop targeting "modern audiences" that has led to box office flop after box office flop. Eventually, studios and — more importantly — local movie theater chains are going to have to turn the tied or they'll go out of business.

Lawrence, for her part, is seeing that writing on the wall and singing a very different tune about speaking out against President Trump.

Jennifer Lawrence says “I don’t really know if I should" speak out on Trump and U.S. politics to the press anymore.



"The first Trump administration was so wild and just how can we let this stand? I felt like I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off. But as we’ve… pic.twitter.com/4fl8nV2Wol — Variety (@Variety) November 1, 2025

Here's more:

Jennifer Lawrence appeared on “The Interview” podcast from The New York Times as part of her “Die My Love” press tour and got honest about her newfound resistance to talking to the press about politics. The Oscar winner was outspoken against Donald Trump during his first administration as U.S. president, notably writing an op-ed after Election Day in which she declared that Trump’s victory meant “the only people that feel safe [in America], that their rights are recognized and respected, are white men.” When asked by “The Interview” host Lulu Garcia-Navarro about her thoughts on speaking out now regarding Trump and politics, Lawrence answered: “I don’t really know if I should. The first Trump administration was so wild and just how can we let this stand? I felt like I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off. But as we’ve learned, election after election, celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever on who people vote for. So then what am I doing? I’m just sharing my opinion on something that’s going to add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart. We are so divided.

“I think I’m in a complicated recalibration because I’m also an artist," Lawrence said. "With this temperature and the way things can turn out, I don’t want to start turning people off to films and to art that could change consciousness or change the world because they don’t like my political opinions."

🚨 UPDATE: In a stunning victory, liberal actress Jennifer Lawrence announces she's GIVEN UP on speaking against Donald Trump because she realized Hollywood elites are powerless



"We've learned election after election that celebrities do not make a difference WHATSOEVER on who… pic.twitter.com/jzD8Vfd4vN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 4, 2025

"We've learned election after election that celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever on who people vote for," Lawrence said. She's right. After Kamala Harris lost, 20 percent of voters said Taylor Swift's endorsement made them less likely to vote for Harris, and Newsweek noted the impact of a celebrity endorsement "hinges on their authenticity and relevance to the audience." Given the decline in Hollywood, it seems celebrities are pretty irrelevant.

But it doesn't seem Lawrence completely gets it yet, either.

"I try to express my politics through my work,” she added. “A lot of movies coming out from my production company are expressions of the political landscape and that’s how I feel like I can be helpful.”

Variety points to Lawrence's production company and its upcoming films, "Bread and Roses" about the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal, and the documentary "Zurawski v Texas" about the state's abortion laws.

Some see this as the last gasp of a desperate actress in a fading industry.

🚨NEW VIDEO CLIP

THE CUSTOMER’S ALWAYS RIGHT – Jennifer Lawrence REGRETS Going Political as Hollywood FADES AWAY👇



🔥https://t.co/8DkDWunemx🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pc76qlj1KA — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) November 6, 2025

When addressing why the nation is so divided, Nerdrotic (whose real name is Gary Buechler), said, "Hollywood played their part."

"It's good that she realizes this," Buechler added, "because you did."

