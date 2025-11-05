Promises Made, Promises Kept: White House Marks One Year of the Second Trump Administration

The White House is marking one year since President Trump staged a historic comeback to resoundingly win the election and defeat Kamala Harris.

They spent today marking the promises made and promises kept during President Trump's second term.

Advertisement

In a lengthy article on X, the White House laid out the successes of the Trump administration.

They started with immigration. On October 12, 2024, President Trump said, “We will close the border. We will stop the invasion of illegals into our country," and noted border crossings are at historic lows and — unlike things under the Biden administration – virtually no illegal immigrants are being released into the nation. President Trump also vowed to "immediately end the Biden border nightmare that traffickers are using to exploit vulnerable women and children," and if voters wanted to "end this disaster" of trafficked and missing kids, they should vote for President Trump. To date, the Trump administration has located 13,000 of those missing children. President Trump also vowed to shut down and repurpose the CBP app to encourage self-deportation and did so almost immediately after taking office. Under the President, deportations have exceeded last year's data as the administration works to get violent illegal immigrants out of our country.

Core inflation is at its lowest level in four years, while prices in key areas remain stable or continue to fall. The stock markets have hit record highs, and gas prices are below $3 for the first time in years. President Trump and Republicans have also cut taxes "for working- and middle-class Americans — including No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, and No Tax on Social Security." President Trump worked to use tariffs as leverage in trade, secure better trade deals with global partners, and revitalize manufacturing by encouraging investments by big corporations.

President Trump worked to secure deals with major pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and EMD Serono, to obtain "Most Favored Nation drug pricing" and lower drug costs for Americans.

Through the One Big Beautiful Bill, President Trump secured plans and funding for a "Golden Dome" missile defense system over America, worked with NATO to secure agreements that they'll spend five percent of their GDP on defense, something the White House called a "remarkable foreign policy feat long thought impossible." The Trump administration and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also worked to secure peace deals across the globe, including in "India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Israel and Hamas."

At home, President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth worked to bring back the warrior mentality to our military. Not only have our armed forces met recruitment goals, but the administration is also "modernizing our forces with cutting-edge technology, rebuilding depleted stockpiles, and ensuring our troops are the best-equipped in history — deterring adversaries and keeping America safe without unnecessary conflicts," and the woke have been removed from our military.

Advertisement

President Trump has also worked to unleash American energy and achieve energy independence. This includes "approving record numbers of drilling permits, lifting burdensome regulations, exporting to foreign countries, opening millions of acres for mining and drilling, terminating Biden-era preferential treatment for unreliable, foreign-controlled wind energy, and expanding pipelines."

The Trump administration also worked to end the weaponization of government and bring "the era of weaponized government to an end and [restore] fairness and trust in American institutions," and reform the bureaucracy through merit-based federal hiring, cutting costly and burdensome regulations, and working to close the failed Department of Education.

He has also worked to protect women's rights and sports, the Constitutional rights of Americans through "executive orders dismantling censorship, protecting religious freedoms, and safeguarding Second Amendment rights, and has directed his administration to take all necessary steps to defend Americans’ constitutional rights from overreach." He issued an executive order to protect religious freedom in the workplace, restore sanity on college campuses, and secure our elections.

The White House wrote, "One year ago today, the American people delivered a resounding mandate to President Donald J. Trump when they overwhelmingly re-elected him to an historic second term. In just ten months since his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, he has moved with unprecedented speed and resolve to secure the border, drive down costs, restore public safety, and unleash American energy and prosperity — and momentum is building for even greater achievements ahead."

Advertisement