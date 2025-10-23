Forget the Nonsense – Republicans Are Not Facing Electoral Death in 2026
Tipsheet

MSNBC Blames 'Sexism' for Spanberger’s Struggle, Apparently Forgetting Who Her Opponent Is

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 23, 2025 7:45 AM
AP Photo/Allen G. Breed

The October 16 poll from Trafalgar showed Democrat Abigail Spanberger had only a two-point lead over her Republican challenger, incumbent Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. Trafalgar was the closest in polling for the 2024 election, with their final poll being 0.01 points off from the actual election results.

With that in mind, we have to wonder if the Democrats aren't a little concerned about this race. A recent panel on MSNBC seems to think Spanberger is struggling, although they totally miss the reasons why Spanberger might be in trouble.

In case they were unaware, Earle-Sears is also a woman.

Democrats believe that women only vote for them. 

They have said, every election cycle, that women who vote Republican are browbeaten into doing so by their fathers or boyfriends or husbands or that we're "voting against our own interest."

Earle-Sears has been the target of some vile racist remarks throughout the campaign. Revealing that Democrats, not Republicans, have a problem with racism.

They do not. Seems a uniquely Morning Joe problem.

They're journalists. Allegedly. Yet they have no grasp of basic facts and no one corrects the error.

They have now been told. They will not learn, however.

