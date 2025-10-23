MSNBC Blames 'Sexism' for Spanberger’s Struggle, Apparently Forgetting Who Her Opponent Is

The October 16 poll from Trafalgar showed Democrat Abigail Spanberger had only a two-point lead over her Republican challenger, incumbent Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. Trafalgar was the closest in polling for the 2024 election, with their final poll being 0.01 points off from the actual election results.

With that in mind, we have to wonder if the Democrats aren't a little concerned about this race. A recent panel on MSNBC seems to think Spanberger is struggling, although they totally miss the reasons why Spanberger might be in trouble.

Morning Joe: The reason Abigail Spanberger is struggling is because Americans are sexist; "other countries have no problem electing women" pic.twitter.com/3CmMLhQKKD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 22, 2025

In case they were unaware, Earle-Sears is also a woman.

Are black women just not women to these Morning Joe idiots? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 22, 2025

Democrats believe that women only vote for them.

White progressives: Female conservatives don't count as real women just as black conservatives aren't really authentically black — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 22, 2025

They have said, every election cycle, that women who vote Republican are browbeaten into doing so by their fathers or boyfriends or husbands or that we're "voting against our own interest."

Yeah, they aren't voting for her because she is a woman. Her adversary, also a woman, seems unaffected by this misogyny. — Roger (@Roger247_) October 22, 2025

Earle-Sears has been the target of some vile racist remarks throughout the campaign. Revealing that Democrats, not Republicans, have a problem with racism.

Do other countries have trouble electing women in races where both candidates are women? https://t.co/nQqn5RIt1C — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) October 22, 2025

They do not. Seems a uniquely Morning Joe problem.

I feel quite confident Virginia will elect a woman and that people talking about politics on national TV should know who is running in one of, like, 3 races this year. https://t.co/VsH08d0ul0 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 23, 2025

They're journalists. Allegedly. Yet they have no grasp of basic facts and no one corrects the error.

Who wants to tell them? https://t.co/oYIEsTA8dF — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 22, 2025

They have now been told. They will not learn, however.

