Tipsheet

Bittersweet: Hershey Resorts Employee Files Suit Over Spa's Trans-Inclusive Policies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 22, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

It was only a couple of years ago that Hershey, the top North American chocolate maker, was in hot water with consumers over its "Her for She" trans-friendly campaign. They chose to make "trans woman" Fae Johnstone the face of the ads.

As Fox News reported at the time:

In the clip, Johnstone was shown posing with the limited-edition candy bar while providing a voiceover explaining the inclusivity initiative. The trans woman claimed, "My name is Fae Johnstone, I’m the executive director of ‘Wisdom to Action.’ We can create a world where everyone is able to live in public space as their honest and authentic selves."

As the short ad ended, it depicted Johnstone posing and laughing alongside several biological women. The voiceover concluded with an invitation for viewers to view Hershey’s Canada’s International Women’s Day campaign on its website.

The chocolate company shares an origin and charitable owner, the Milton Hershey School Trust. So it's not surprising Hershey Resorts has trans-friendly policies that put women at risk and subject employees who object to men in female-only spaces to unfair treatment.

Jeriah Sellers, a Christian employed at the Hershey Resorts Melt Spa in Pennsylvania, declined to escort a "trans identifying" male "political figure" into the women's locker room. For that, Sellers was suspended without pay and chastised by HR.

Scott Jennings Remains a National Treasure With These Remarks About the 'No Kings' Protests
Sellers has since filed a lawsuit.

Here's more from the Daily Wire:

The suit says that Jeriah Sellers, a devout Christian, was told to leave her faith at the door after she informed her supervisor that she was uncomfortable bringing a male into the female locker room at the Melt Spa by Hershey in Pennsylvania. As a result of her request not to be forced to bring males into female spaces, Sellers says that she was suspended without pay for a shift and slapped on the wrist by the company’s HR department. 

“Hershey wants you to leave your personal, religious, and political beliefs at the door,” Sellers was told by a company HR representative, the lawsuit alleges. The suit accuses the spa of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits religious discrimination and requires employers to accommodate workers’ religious practices.  

There is no reason why a) a man should be allowed in the women's locker room at the Hershey spa, and b) an employee who objects to such practices should be forced to violate her conscience.

That's exactly what they're saying.

According to the Freedom Counsel, whose Counselor Andrea Shaw filed the lawsuit on behalf of Sellers, children as young as 13 use that locker room.

This is a bad look for Hershey Resorts. 

