Politics Is Downstream of Culture, and a Conservative Hollywood PR Firm Hopes to Capitalize on That

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 11, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File

It's not news that the Left dominates pop culture. From movies to music to television and books, the Left is often calling the shots.

Conservative entertainers do, of course, exist. And some conservatives are trying hard to create conservative entertainment and outlets to give a much-needed platform to Right-leaning voices.

One Hollywood publicist is doing the same. Realizing there are, in fact, conservative voices in Hollywood, Vanessa Santos decided to launch a PR firm to give these people representation in a hostile industry.

Here's more:

Since Donald Trump burst onto the political scene in 2016, Hollywood and the mainstream media mostly have treated MAGA voices “like garbage,” says publicist Vanessa Santos. So in 2021, at the height of industry conservatives being sidelined or canceled over their views on hot-button issues, she saw a massive opportunity, quit her job in the publishing industry and launched Renegade PR, an agency based in Washington, D.C., that represents Matt Walsh, Michael Knowles, Drea de Matteo, Roseanne Barr, Riley Gaines and Tim Pool — a who’s who of names many controversy-averse publicists wouldn’t touch.

...

In the wake of the 2024 election, Renegade and its staff of three was poised to capitalize on the thawing that followed as the industry scrambled to reach conservative audiences. New York-based Mitchell Jackson, whose clients include Candace Owens and YouTube star Brett Cooper, is the only other publicist working with a roster of so-called deplorables. With Trump regaining the White House and titans like Larry Ellison, Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos cozying up to the administration, conservatives have begun to shed their pariah status. Consider that Matthew McConaughey — who never endorsed Trump — ventured onto “The Megyn Kelly Show” in September, while Joaquin Phoenix and Timothée Chalamet both sat down with Theo Von — a superstar podcaster derisively called part of the “manosphere” — to plug recent movies.

Santos said, "I knew that Trump was going to win, and so I knew that business was going to bang."

Hollywood has been hemorrhaging cash in the pursuit of "modern audiences." Over the summer, three big movies hit the theaters, and two of them -- James Gunn's "Superman" and Marvel's "Fantastic Four" -- failed to turn a profit. Only "Jurassic World: Rebirth" managed to rake in the cash.

Studios often have the wherewithal to endure financial hits. The problem is that the theaters, which operate on thin margins anyway, cannot continue showing bombs on their big screens.

And things continue to bomb because studios and their "creatives" have decided to appeal to "modern audiences" by diversifying casting, inserting woke themes into movies, and taking beloved IPs like "Star Wars" and turning them into absolute trash.

While Jordan's "Republicans buy sneakers too" line is apocryphal, it has a grain of truth to it. Republican voters and conservatives make up roughly half of the country and deserve representation in all facets of life, including entertainment.

