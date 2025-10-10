The Schumer Shutdown Firings Are Underway
Tipsheet

Ilhan Omar Wants Someone Held Accountable for Gaza 'War Crimes,' Just Not the People Who Started the War

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 10, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

It's no surprise that Ilhan Omar hates Israel. She has spent years attacking Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She's called Netanyahu a "war criminal" and accused pro-Israel politicians of being "all about the Benjamins" (a notorious antisemitic trope).

Now that President Trump has secured an end to the war in Gaza, you'd think Omar would be happy. She is not, and she's demanding we hold Israel accountable for "every war crime committed during this genocide" and to "call for an end to occupation."

There is no genocide in Gaza. 

Hamas started a war that they then promptly proceeded to lose.

Speaking of war crimes, it was Hamas who air-dropped into Israel and raped, burned, and shot their way across several towns. They killed whole families -- women, children, the elderly -- and often burned the corpses beyond recognition. They raped and mutilated women and men. All told, some 1,200 people died.

On top of that, they took more than 450 people hostage. Many of them, like the Biba children and their mother, died. Many more are starving and mistreated, being denied healthcare for injuries inflicted on them by Hamas.

Trump: Some 'Very Strange' Things Are Happening in China Katie Pavlich
There's one side here that committed war crimes, and it's Hamas.

Omar believes those monsters are "freedom fighters" who "resist" the "occupation" of Israel, so no.

We would not be surprised if Hamas broke the ceasefire. It's just a matter of when.

And Omar won't condemn them when they do.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM GAZA HAMAS ILHAN OMAR ISRAEL

