Ilhan Omar Wants Someone Held Accountable for Gaza 'War Crimes,' Just Not the People Who Started the War

It's no surprise that Ilhan Omar hates Israel. She has spent years attacking Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She's called Netanyahu a "war criminal" and accused pro-Israel politicians of being "all about the Benjamins" (a notorious antisemitic trope).

Now that President Trump has secured an end to the war in Gaza, you'd think Omar would be happy. She is not, and she's demanding we hold Israel accountable for "every war crime committed during this genocide" and to "call for an end to occupation."

For the sake of humanity, let’s hope this will be a lasting and permanent ceasefire. While this is a hopeful step, we must demand accountability for every war crime committed during this genocide and continue to call for an end to the occupation. https://t.co/V7nh0Z9wEH — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 9, 2025

There is no genocide in Gaza.

Hamas started a war that they then promptly proceeded to lose.

Speaking of war crimes, it was Hamas who air-dropped into Israel and raped, burned, and shot their way across several towns. They killed whole families -- women, children, the elderly -- and often burned the corpses beyond recognition. They raped and mutilated women and men. All told, some 1,200 people died.

Yes, peace deal aside, Hamas must be held accountable for every war crime they committed since they started the war on October 7th. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) October 9, 2025

On top of that, they took more than 450 people hostage. Many of them, like the Biba children and their mother, died. Many more are starving and mistreated, being denied healthcare for injuries inflicted on them by Hamas.

There's one side here that committed war crimes, and it's Hamas.

In order to get this peace deal Israel has to release Hamas soldiers who committed war crimes on 10/7. Does your call for accountability apply to them? — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) October 9, 2025

Omar believes those monsters are "freedom fighters" who "resist" the "occupation" of Israel, so no.

Aside from all her normal bulls**t, what don't people get about the fact that there is no such thing as a 'permanent' ceasefire?



Why is everyone so stupid? https://t.co/3P87cZ5QDW — MATTMcAllister (@Catfatmatty) October 9, 2025

We would not be surprised if Hamas broke the ceasefire. It's just a matter of when.

And Omar won't condemn them when they do.

