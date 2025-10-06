Virginia's Dem AG Candidate Wished Police Officers Would Die
Tipsheet

The Schumer Shutdown Continues: Democrats Again Block Bill to Reopen Government

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 06, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Schumer Shutdown is now entering its seventh day.

Democrats have once again blocked a vote to reopen the government at current spending levels, meaning they're jeopardizing crucial food assistance programs for American women and children.

The entire post reads:

Democrats will be responsible for crucial food assistance programs for women and children going without money, and withheld paychecks to service members. The current bill needs 60 votes to move forward but CANNOT make it until Dems flip.

Chuck Schumer is making a MASSIVE MISTAKE right now.

A New York Times poll says 65% of Americans disapprove of the Democrats' shutdown, and the House GOP called on Democrats to pass the clean Continuing Resolution in a post on X, writing, "Democrats have ANOTHER opportunity to vote to reopen the government today. Will they vote for the clean, nonpartisan bill to fund the government?"

The last time H.R. 5317 was rejected 54-44.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson slammed Schumer over this, too, writing on X:

"EVERYONE knows what’s really happening here: Chuck Schumer is TERRIFIED of his radical Left base. He voted for this SAME CR in March because it was the right thing to do and said so at the time. His base attacked him for it — and now he’s shutting down the government to keep that from happening again."

The only thing Schumer could do about the Schumer Shutdown was to blame Republicans.

"Republicans control the Senate, the House, and the White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he posted on X.

He also said it was a "lie" that Democrats wanted free healthcare for illegal immigrants.

But they do. Many Democrats have said they want healthcare "for all," like Maxine Waters, or Shri Thander, who bragged about shutting the government down over it, or Ro Khanna, who said that healthcare for illegals is a "small portion" of our budget.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

