Don Lemon Fails to Do Basic Google Search Before Accusing White Men of 'Thinking Violence Is the Answer'

Last week, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton joined MSNBC to opine that White, Christian men are the problem in America. "The idea that you could turn the clock back and try to recreate a world that never was...Dominated by, you know, let's say it, white men of a certain persuasion, a certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology," Clinton said. She added, "It's just doing such damage to what we should be aiming for."

It seems that's -- once again -- the latest talking points memo to go out to the Leftist group chats. Former CNN host turned podcaster Don Lemon echoed her sentiments on his show yesterday.

Lemon: "White men, something deep in you is broken. You guys believe that violence is the answer." pic.twitter.com/PZZnjv10nf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 29, 2025

"Men who look like you, men who vote like you, and men who sound like you," Lemon said. "White men, something is broken. Something is cracked deep inside when so many of you believe the answer to fear, to loss, to change is violence."

"Are you listening to me? I hope I'm saying it loud enough for the people in the back," Lemon added.

A journalist would be able to find crime statistics and demographic information. Google, after all, is readily available to everyone.

According to the FBI's National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), Black males ages 15-64 commit murder at a rate of 95.5 per 100,000. White men, on the other hand, commit murder at a rate of 5.2 per 100,000. Over a lifetime, more than 4,500 Black males are likely to become murderers.

Of course, we'd be willing to include the White "tran identifying" and Leftist males who have committed violent crime in the last month, including Robert Westman (the alleged Annunciation Catholic Church shooter), Tyler Robinson (the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk), and Joshua Jahn (the alleged shooter at the Dallas ICE facility). We'd even include the White members of Antifa and BLM, who have rioted and burned down cities since the summer of 2020.

Somehow, we doubt Lemon is referring to those men, either.

