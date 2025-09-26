Vice President Vance Skewers Bud Light Troll: Conservatives Boycott, The Left Excuses Violence

Vice President JD Vance is calling on his supporters to "stop the violence against innocent beer cans" after another X user tried dunking on the VP, who has repeatedly called for an end to the Left's violent rhetoric.

Advertisement

Here's the original post, featuring Kid Rock shooting a bunch of beer cans in protest over their use of "trans influencer" Dylan Mulvaney in ads.

This is how MAGA responded after Bud Lite had the audacity to feature a trans influencer in their ads.



So spare us your bulls**t about violent rhetoric from the left, @JDVance. pic.twitter.com/TdTSvENypG — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) September 25, 2025

In no world are these two things remotely the same. Conservatives shoot beer cans, their own property, and harm no one.

Leftists shoot and kill people.

When Bud Light announced Mulvaney was their new spokesperson in 2023, the backlash was swift and financially devastating. Parent company Anheuser-Busch lost more than $5 billion in value, saw a 26% drop in sales, and had to lay off 350 people after losing its title as America's top-selling beer.

That's how conservatives showed their displeasure with Bud Light (and with places like Target and other woke companies). Through boycotts and demonstrations that hurt absolutely no one.

Meanwhile, the Left continues to be violent and threatening.

Vance didn't waste the opportunity to respond to the troll:

I call upon all of our supporters to stop the violence against innocent beer cans.



And I call upon all left wing radicals to stop inciting violence against innocent people. https://t.co/j5VZ7AK8fx — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 26, 2025

X users wasted no time in supporting Vance's semi tongue-in-cheek remark with actual facts:

Liberals are more likely than Conservatives and Moderates to think it's justified for citizens to use violence to achieve political goals.



Young Liberals are especially open to violence. pic.twitter.com/ylR9iKj4aS — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 26, 2025

And as both The Atlantic and the New York Post have reported, Left-wing terrorism is rising and reached an all-time high in 2025.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!