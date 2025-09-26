VIP
According to Kamala, It's Everyone Else's Fault
Vice President Vance Skewers Bud Light Troll: Conservatives Boycott, The Left Excuses Violence

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 26, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Vice President JD Vance is calling on his supporters to "stop the violence against innocent beer cans" after another X user tried dunking on the VP, who has repeatedly called for an end to the Left's violent rhetoric.

Here's the original post, featuring Kid Rock shooting a bunch of beer cans in protest over their use of "trans influencer" Dylan Mulvaney in ads.

In no world are these two things remotely the same. Conservatives shoot beer cans, their own property, and harm no one.

Leftists shoot and kill people.

When Bud Light announced Mulvaney was their new spokesperson in 2023, the backlash was swift and financially devastating. Parent company Anheuser-Busch lost more than $5 billion in value, saw a 26% drop in sales, and had to lay off 350 people after losing its title as America's top-selling beer.

That's how conservatives showed their displeasure with Bud Light (and with places like Target and other woke companies). Through boycotts and demonstrations that hurt absolutely no one.

Meanwhile, the Left continues to be violent and threatening.

Vance didn't waste the opportunity to respond to the troll:

X users wasted no time in supporting Vance's semi tongue-in-cheek remark with actual facts:

And as both The Atlantic and the New York Post have reported, Left-wing terrorism is rising and reached an all-time high in 2025.

