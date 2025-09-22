The New York Times Is Mad Conservatives Are Using Its Playbook to Hold Educators Accountable

There was a time when the New York Times was a respected media outlet. Its tagline -- "All the News That's Fit to Print" -- spoke of the importance of journalism.

Advertisement

Sadly, the New York Times has decided to forgo any semblance of journalistic integrity for partisanship.

The most notorious act of censorship was the meltdown the New York Times had after publishing an op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton about sending in troops to quell the BLM/Antifa riots that took place in the summer of 2020. The backlash was so bad that editor James Bennet resigned over it, and fellow editor Bari Weiss resigned in protest over how the New York Times handled the issue.

It wasn't the first time the paper advocated for censorship. In March of 2019, they published a story calling for big tech censorship. In February 2021, they ran another story calling for the Biden administration to regulate online information in the name of "unifying" the country. In January of that same year, they praised the social media platforms that banned President Donald Trump.

So it's ironic -- but entirely predictable -- that the New York Times would suddenly be clutching pearls over the firing of educators for posting vile things online in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Is it.. Is it your playbook? Because it feels like your playbook. pic.twitter.com/zNXEzcwPMK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 22, 2025

It sure is.

Here's more:

Faculty First Responders, an organization that works with the association to advise educators who are the victim of doxxing and harassment campaigns, has reached out to 35 academic workers in the past week, most of them professors, whose comments about Mr. Kirk have been spread in right-wing media, according to Heather Steffen, the group’s director. At Clemson University, a public institution in South Carolina, two professors and a staff member have been fired over social media posts, including one that called the murder of Mr. Kirk “swift and ironic” karma because of offensive things Mr. Kirk had said over the years. The firings followed pressure from Republican politicians. A law professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock was suspended after comparing people mourning Mr. Kirk to the Ku Klux Klan. A retired professor at the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law lost his emeritus status, which gave him special campus privileges, over a social media post that referred to Mr. Kirk. A campus publication, the Independent Florida Alligator, reported that the post said, “I did not want him to die,” and added, “I reserve that wish for Mr. Trump.”

Advertisement

The examples provided by the New York Times show vile smears against Kirk, including applauding his death as "swift and ironic." These are not decade-old social media posts. These are not posts about COVID or BLM. These are posts celebrating the death of Kirk, lying about who he and his fans are, and calling for the death of the sitting President of the United States.

No employer has an obligation to keep someone who does that in their employ, and many students and their parents likely do not want their children being taught by someone who thinks such vile things about half of this country.

The New York Times is just angry that conservatives are holding educators to the same standards that the New York Times forced on the rest of us.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.