Elizabeth Banks Celebrates Female Directors at Emmys Right Before the Only Man Wins

Hannah Einbinder wasn't the only Hollywood celebrity to try to politicize last night's Emmy Awards. Einbender made her acceptance speech a statement on ICE and the war in Gaza.

Actress and director Elizabeth Banks decided to inject some gender politics into the evening.

Banks presented the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. She asked the audience, "And when was the last time a directing category had five women and one man? I did not bother to look that up but I think we all agree it was never."

She then went on to announce the nominees, and watch what happened.

Whoops.

X users were quick to jump on the irony, with one commenting, "omg [sic] Elizabeth Banks happily saying there were 5 women in the category and the ONLY MAN won" and another adding, "Elizabeth Banks making the whole intro to that Emmys category about how women are never nominated for it just for the sole male nominee to end up winning 2 seconds later."

Others just laughed at the absurdity of all of it:

This wasn't the first time Banks made a major gaffe at an awards show.

Elizabeth Banks is 0-2 in woke awards show embarrassments. Remember when she claimed on stage Spielberg had never directed a film with a black female lead and everyone started shouting The Color Purple at her? https://t.co/bkEq3MA8uZ — Marvin Montanaro (@MarvinMontanaro) September 15, 2025

Banks was forced to apologize to Spielberg after her remarks at the 2017 Women in Film Awards. Banks said, "I went to Indiana Jones and Jaws and every movie Steven Spielberg ever made, and by the way, he's never made a movie with a female lead. Sorry, Steven. I don't mean to call your a** out, but it's true."

She was corrected by co-presenter Shari Belafonte.

In her apology, Banks said in a post, "I want to be clear from the start that I take full responsibility for what I said and I'm sorry. When I made the comments, I was thinking of recent films Steven directed, it was not my intention to dismiss the importance of the iconic #TheColorPurple."

Maybe she should start bothering to look this stuff up.

