Tipsheet

DC Comics Cancels 'Red Hood' Series Over Writer's Vile Social Media Posts About Charlie Kirk

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 11, 2025 7:00 PM
DC Entertainment via AP

There have been many reprehensible reactions from the Left following the assassination of Charlie Kirk at his TPUSA event in Orem, Utah.

One of those Leftists is Gretchen Felker-Martin, a "trans-identifying" author and film critic who also penned DC Comics' "Red Hood" series, the first edition of which was released yesterday.

After the news about the shooting broke, Felker-Martin went to his Bluesky account to celebrate, saying "Thoughts and prayers you Nazi b***h" and adding "Hope the bullet's okay after touching Charlie Kirk."

People took to social media to condemn Felker-Martin's remarks and call for his firing, with Reddit users circling a petition calling for DC Comics to part ways with the writer. This is one such post, and it includes screenshots of Felker-Martin's remarks:

X users expressed doubt that DC would fire Felker-Martin, noting "'Gretchen' is trans tho. So in comics today, that makes you bulletproof & unfireable."

Turns out that's not the case, because DC Comics has canceled the entire "Red Hood" series:

Here's more from the Pop Verse:

In a statement sent to retailers late September 10, DC wrote, "DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold."

The second issue of Red Hood was intended for release October 2, 2025, and the third scheduled for a November 12 release. Both issues were announced with Gretchen Felker-Martin as writer, Jeff Spokes as interior artist, and Taurin Clarke as primary cover artist. Red Hood, intended as DC’s first ongoing series rated for a 17+ audience set inside the regular DC Universe, was announced in July 2025.

When contacted for reasons behind the cancellation, DC Comics provided the following statement: "At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct."

In addition to having his "Red Hood" series canceled, Felker-Martin's Bluesky account was suspended after the platform vowed to crack down on accounts celebrating Kirk's death.

There are unconfirmed reports Felker-Martin was also fired from his job, but one X user noted he's "work for hire" and "time will tell if he’s given another assignment."

Yahoo! News reports that neither Felker-Martin nor "Red Hood" illustrator Jeff Spokes have commented on the series' cancellation, and that Felker-Martin had previously been suspended from Bluesky for promoting violence against author J.K. Rowling over Rowling's "anti-trans" views. 

