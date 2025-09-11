Ilhan Omar Goes on an Unhinged Rant Against Charlie Kirk
You Won't Believe Who AOC Blames for Charlie Kirk's Assassination
State Department Has a Brutal Message for Immigrants Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death
12-Year-Old Sophia Forchas, Injured in Minneapolis Church Shooting, Upgraded to Serious Co...
Coast Guard Rescues Three After Small Plane Crashes in Lake Michigan
VIP
No Surprise at All That the Charlie Kirk Assassination Has Brought Out the...
DC Comics Cancels 'Red Hood' Series Over Writer's Vile Social Media Posts About...
In 3-0 Ruling, First Circuit Court of Appeals Says HHS Can Defund Planned...
Texas Rep Morgan Luttrell Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection
An American Martyr: Pastor Jack Hibbs Honors and Remembers Charlie Kirk’s Faith and...
Member of the European Parliament Wanted a Moment of Silence for Kirk. You...
Ransomware Mastermind Charged in US After Attacks on 250+ Companies
Turning Point USA Mourns Free Speech Martyr Charlie Kirk After Tragic Murder
5 Charged for Stealing $20M From Home Improvement Stores
Tipsheet

Ben Shapiro Has a Message for Those Who Hope to Silence Conservatives

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 11, 2025 8:00 PM
Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

As conservatives mourn and remember TPUSA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk, there is a growing sense of resolve and a refusal to let the horrible act of violence achieve its goal: to intimidate and silence conservatives. The Left has continued to double down on both-sidesing the issue, with some blaming Charlie Kirk's political beliefs -- ones shared by millions of Americans -- for the violence, and the media blaming President Trump and Republican "misinformation" for political violence.

Advertisement

There has been no introspection from the Democratic Party, and it doesn't appear that any will happen in the near future.

But rather than being cowed out of the public sphere, conservatives are defiant and rising up against the Left.

Like many of us, Ben Shapiro remembered Kirk yesterday, saying he was "utterly stunned and heartbroken and sick to my soul" over the assassination, and a principled champion of conservatism.

Today, Shapiro has made it very clear that he -- like the rest of us -- will not let Kirk's voice die.

WATCH (language warning):

Ben denies rumors that he canceled college campus tours, calling them "false" and "bulls***." Brent Scher said the canceled events were "book signings" canceled out of respect for Kirk. 

The fiery defiance resonated with people.

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Goes on an Unhinged Rant Against Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Yes, it was.

For far too long, the Left has been unable to debate on the issues and has turned to increasingly violent rhetoric to describe Republican politicians and voters. Charlie Kirk showed civil debate was not only possible but highly effective.

Another X user said, "Free speech and open discourse are American values. Charlie Kirk practiced these values and fought so others could do the same."

Shapiro also vowed to "pick up that blood-stained microphone where Charlie left it" and continue carrying on Kirk's work, and it seems many are ready and willing to do so.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BEN SHAPIRO CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Goes on an Unhinged Rant Against Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
DC Comics Cancels 'Red Hood' Series Over Writer's Vile Social Media Posts About Charlie Kirk Amy Curtis
They Murdered Charlie Kirk and They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
In 3-0 Ruling, First Circuit Court of Appeals Says HHS Can Defund Planned Parenthood Amy Curtis
Seth Moulton's Response to Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is What's Wrong With the Democrat Party Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ilhan Omar Goes on an Unhinged Rant Against Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Advertisement