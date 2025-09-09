Trump Secures Key Judicial Win Over Foreign Aid
NYPD Issues Alert for 'Dangerous' Career Criminal Wanted In Connection With Queens Double...
Idaho Teen Critically Hurt After Being Hit by Alleged Illegal Immigrant Drunk Driver...
VIP
Brian Stelter, and the Press, Are Unraveling Over the Train Killing They Are...
Vice President Vance Tells Democrats Crime Is Not 'Systemic' but Due to Small...
President Trump Announces Release of Elizabeth Tsurkov, Held Hostage by Hezbollah Since 20...
U.K. Authorities Cover and Plan to Remove Banksy Artwork Critical of Government Censorship
A Year Later Waukesha School Silent on Trans-Identifying Teen’s Columbine-Like Plot
Hollywood Celebrities Pledge to Boycott Israeli Film Companies, Citing 'Apartheid and Geno...
AOC’s ‘Fight Oligarchy’ Tour Looks More Like a Luxury Vacation
Dhillon: Reparations Plan Proposed by North Carolina County Is Against Federal Law
Democrat Rep Threatens Shutdown Over ICE: Prioritizes Ideology Over Security
VIP
Hollywood Chooses Hamas Over Israel
Biden’s Economic Mirage: Nearly a Million Phantom Jobs Disappear
Tipsheet

Colorado Sheriff Was Forced to Release a Violent Criminal Thanks to Democrats' Soft-on-Crime Legislation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 09, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Last year, the Colorado legislature passed House Bill 24-1034, an act that addressed adult competency to stand trial. Under that legislation, those deemed incompetent to stand trial should be provided with mental health care "in a timely manner" -- up to two years for a Class 4 felony with shorter caps for Class 5/6 felonies or lower-level drug-related felonies.

Advertisement

Now the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning that this legislation requires law enforcement to release violent, mentally ill criminals back onto the streets. In the name of "justice," of course.

Debisa Ephraim is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder. Mental health evaluators told the Weld County District Attorney's office they could not restore Ephraim's competency in the timely manner required by law. The District Attorney's office then dropped the case. Other attempts to keep Ephraim behind bars or get him into mental health treatment failed and WSCO was forced to release him from custody.

WCSO issued a press release on X, including video of Ephraim's violent acts. Those videos come with a content warning, so viewer discretion is advised.

Here is the press release:

Debisa Ephraim, 21, will be released from the Weld County jail today per Colorado statute. Competency was raised in two of his criminal cases, and the courts found in July of this year his competency could not be restored, and therefore he would not be able to stand trial.

Ephraim was arrested on April 5, 2025 by the Greeley Police Department on suspicion of:
•CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO COMMIT (2ND DEG. MURDER)-Felony
•1ST DEG. ASSAULT – Serious Bodily Injury-Felony
•ENGAGING IN A RIOT-Misdemeanor

The Greeley Police Department issued another arrest for a separate case on Ephraim on April 23, 2025 while he was still in-custody at the Weld County jail. These charges alleged:
•MENACING-FELONY-AGG- NON-FAMILY – WEAPON-FELONY•
1ST DEG BURGLARY - NO FORCE ENTRY – RESIDENCE-FELONY

The first video in this post is believed to have occurred in the Fort Collins area a few weeks prior to the second video, which allegedly happened in Greeley.

Although the videos in this post could not be authenticated, they were found on social media and given to law enforcement by one of the victim’s family members in the Greeley Police Dept’s case.

“The state legislature and the Governor have continued to weaken the criminal justice system by handcuffing law enforcement, prosecutors and judges for the sake of criminals.  Colorado HB24-1034 has created a crisis where very dangerous individuals are being released to the street to reoffend over and over, this is the latest example.  I pray this individual doesn’t hurt another innocent victim but the public deserves to know of his past violent actions so they can protect themselves accordingly.  God help this State,” said, Weld County Sheriff, Steve Reams.

Recommended

His Land Was His Sanctuary – Until Government Agents Showed Up With Hidden Cameras and No Warrant Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Reams also gave an interview to CBS News about this case, calling Ephraim's actions "a very violent crime," and stating that "how rapidly this person has accumulated contacts with law enforcement is concerning." 

Ephraim is a refugee from Tanzania, and Reams said he considered contacting federal authorities about deportation. Thanks to Colorado's laws, however, Ephraim hasn't been convicted of a crime.

Reams is calling on Governor Jared Polis to hold a special session to close the loophole in the law and protect public safety.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COLORADO CRIME GUN VIOLENCE JARED POLIS MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

His Land Was His Sanctuary – Until Government Agents Showed Up With Hidden Cameras and No Warrant Jeff Charles
Democrat Rep Threatens Shutdown Over ICE: Prioritizes Ideology Over Security Sarah Arnold
Tom Homan Just Made MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Look Like an Even Bigger Fool Amy Curtis
Trump Secures Key Judicial Win Over Foreign Aid Matt Vespa
DOJ Steps in With Federal Charge for Heinous Charlotte Murderer Katie Pavlich
An Illegal Immigrant Killed His Young Daughter – Now He's Got a Message for Gov. Pritzker Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

His Land Was His Sanctuary – Until Government Agents Showed Up With Hidden Cameras and No Warrant Jeff Charles
Advertisement