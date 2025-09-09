Colorado Sheriff Was Forced to Release a Violent Criminal Thanks to Democrats' Soft-on-Crime Legislation

Last year, the Colorado legislature passed House Bill 24-1034, an act that addressed adult competency to stand trial. Under that legislation, those deemed incompetent to stand trial should be provided with mental health care "in a timely manner" -- up to two years for a Class 4 felony with shorter caps for Class 5/6 felonies or lower-level drug-related felonies.

Now the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning that this legislation requires law enforcement to release violent, mentally ill criminals back onto the streets. In the name of "justice," of course.

Debisa Ephraim is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder. Mental health evaluators told the Weld County District Attorney's office they could not restore Ephraim's competency in the timely manner required by law. The District Attorney's office then dropped the case. Other attempts to keep Ephraim behind bars or get him into mental health treatment failed and WSCO was forced to release him from custody.

WCSO issued a press release on X, including video of Ephraim's violent acts. Those videos come with a content warning, so viewer discretion is advised.

***WCSO PRESS RELEASE***



Weld County Sheriff warning; inmate due to be released is a potential danger to the community



[Weld County] Content Warning the videos in this press release may be disturbing to some viewers as they depict acts of violence. Both video clips were edited… pic.twitter.com/zPNtluY9WB — Weld County Sheriff (@WeldSheriff) September 8, 2025

Here is the press release:

Debisa Ephraim, 21, will be released from the Weld County jail today per Colorado statute. Competency was raised in two of his criminal cases, and the courts found in July of this year his competency could not be restored, and therefore he would not be able to stand trial. Ephraim was arrested on April 5, 2025 by the Greeley Police Department on suspicion of:

•CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO COMMIT (2ND DEG. MURDER)-Felony

•1ST DEG. ASSAULT – Serious Bodily Injury-Felony

•ENGAGING IN A RIOT-Misdemeanor The Greeley Police Department issued another arrest for a separate case on Ephraim on April 23, 2025 while he was still in-custody at the Weld County jail. These charges alleged:

•MENACING-FELONY-AGG- NON-FAMILY – WEAPON-FELONY•

1ST DEG BURGLARY - NO FORCE ENTRY – RESIDENCE-FELONY The first video in this post is believed to have occurred in the Fort Collins area a few weeks prior to the second video, which allegedly happened in Greeley. Although the videos in this post could not be authenticated, they were found on social media and given to law enforcement by one of the victim’s family members in the Greeley Police Dept’s case. “The state legislature and the Governor have continued to weaken the criminal justice system by handcuffing law enforcement, prosecutors and judges for the sake of criminals. Colorado HB24-1034 has created a crisis where very dangerous individuals are being released to the street to reoffend over and over, this is the latest example. I pray this individual doesn’t hurt another innocent victim but the public deserves to know of his past violent actions so they can protect themselves accordingly. God help this State,” said, Weld County Sheriff, Steve Reams.

Reams also gave an interview to CBS News about this case, calling Ephraim's actions "a very violent crime," and stating that "how rapidly this person has accumulated contacts with law enforcement is concerning."

Ephraim is a refugee from Tanzania, and Reams said he considered contacting federal authorities about deportation. Thanks to Colorado's laws, however, Ephraim hasn't been convicted of a crime.

Reams is calling on Governor Jared Polis to hold a special session to close the loophole in the law and protect public safety.

