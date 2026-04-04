Unlimited Third-World Immigration Takes Center-Stage After Fenway Park's Opening Day Post

Fenway Park posted a video to social media on Thursday to promote the first Boston Red Sox home game of the 2026 baseball season, and it captivated many in the conservative movement.
Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JHs7eblKDp— Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) April 3, 2026
In the video, they celebrate Bostonians giddily lining up and attending Opening Day during the 1950s. It is a world that is completely unrecognizable from today. Apparently, the Fenway Park got too annoyed at people noticing our national decline due to limitless third-world immigration and locked replies. Still, countless people have made insightful posts about it.
Last December, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Somalis built Boston, but I don’t see any Somalis in this video. Weird. https://t.co/OSBJV50DPn— Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) April 4, 2026
A world my generation never got to experience.— Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) April 4, 2026
Our country declined so much in just a few decades, and it’s utterly radicalizing. https://t.co/D7WXs6i5ny
Our culture has decayed to such a degree that one longs to be among even Red Sox fans of an earlier age. https://t.co/6mIKDo0eex— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 4, 2026
To be great again, we all have to fight for it. Without apology. https://t.co/l5ycluxeGl— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) April 4, 2026
Recommended
Fenway had to turn off the replies.— Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) April 4, 2026
How good we had it is too radicalizing.
Liberals destroy everything. https://t.co/5h4t5FHQ5n
Inadvertently, the greatest mass deportation ad in history. pic.twitter.com/E8OAC5Chzu— Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) April 4, 2026
America before the Hart-Cellar Act.— The General (@1776General_) April 4, 2026
Repeal the Hart-Cellar Act. pic.twitter.com/JiMii0kBdC
America’s recent past is a foreign country. https://t.co/qE0yZMZBEY— Adam Johnston (@adamkjohnston) April 4, 2026
Is it a coincidence that President Trump began posting about "importing the Third World" just a couple of days later? I would like to think not.
MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uzPlcwCKmY— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 4, 2026
Thank you Fenway for a good reminder of what was taken from us.
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member