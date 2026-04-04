Unlimited Third-World Immigration Takes Center-Stage After Fenway Park's Opening Day Post

Fenway Park posted a video to social media on Thursday to promote the first Boston Red Sox home game of the 2026 baseball season, and it captivated many in the conservative movement.

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In the video, they celebrate Bostonians giddily lining up and attending Opening Day during the 1950s. It is a world that is completely unrecognizable from today. Apparently, the Fenway Park got too annoyed at people noticing our national decline due to limitless third-world immigration and locked replies. Still, countless people have made insightful posts about it.

Last December, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Somalis built Boston, but I don’t see any Somalis in this video. Weird. https://t.co/OSBJV50DPn — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) April 4, 2026

A world my generation never got to experience.



Our country declined so much in just a few decades, and it’s utterly radicalizing. https://t.co/D7WXs6i5ny — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) April 4, 2026

Our culture has decayed to such a degree that one longs to be among even Red Sox fans of an earlier age. https://t.co/6mIKDo0eex — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 4, 2026

To be great again, we all have to fight for it. Without apology. https://t.co/l5ycluxeGl — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) April 4, 2026

Fenway had to turn off the replies.



How good we had it is too radicalizing.



Liberals destroy everything. https://t.co/5h4t5FHQ5n — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) April 4, 2026

Inadvertently, the greatest mass deportation ad in history. pic.twitter.com/E8OAC5Chzu — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) April 4, 2026

America before the Hart-Cellar Act.



Repeal the Hart-Cellar Act. pic.twitter.com/JiMii0kBdC — The General (@1776General_) April 4, 2026

America’s recent past is a foreign country. https://t.co/qE0yZMZBEY — Adam Johnston (@adamkjohnston) April 4, 2026

Is it a coincidence that President Trump began posting about "importing the Third World" just a couple of days later? I would like to think not.

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uzPlcwCKmY — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 4, 2026

Thank you Fenway for a good reminder of what was taken from us.

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