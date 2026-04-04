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Unlimited Third-World Immigration Takes Center-Stage After Fenway Park's Opening Day Post

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 04, 2026 7:30 PM
Unlimited Third-World Immigration Takes Center-Stage After Fenway Park's Opening Day Post
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Fenway Park posted a video to social media on Thursday to promote the first Boston Red Sox home game of the 2026 baseball season, and it captivated many in the conservative movement.

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In the video, they celebrate Bostonians giddily lining up and attending Opening Day during the 1950s. It is a world that is completely unrecognizable from today. Apparently, the Fenway Park got too annoyed at people noticing our national decline due to limitless third-world immigration and locked replies. Still, countless people have made insightful posts about it.

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Related:

CONSERVATISM ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MASSACHUSETTS

Is it a coincidence that President Trump began posting about "importing the Third World" just a couple of days later? I would like to think not.

Thank you Fenway for a good reminder of what was taken from us.

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