Three Massachusetts Police Officers Stabbed After Investigating Stolen Vehicle

Three Massachusetts police officers were stabbed in the Greater Boston area on Thursday morning while investigating a stolen U-Haul rental vehicle that had not been returned, according to authorities. A fourth officer was injured.

The officers were attacked in Saugus shortly after 7 a.m. responding to a call made about a stolen vehicle at the home of 43-year-old Steven Sossong on Tuttle Street, authorities said.

Sossong refused to leave the home, so the officers forced their way in, which lead to an altercation, Assistant Saugus Police Chief Ronald Giorgetti said at a press conference. The man allegedly stabbed and slashed the officers with a weapon.

"The officers on scene used a great level of restraint in the application of force in taking him into custody," said Giogetti.

All three officers who were stabbed face nonlife-threatening injuries and are currently being treated at Mass General Hospital. The fourth officer was also treated at the same hospital for precautionary reasons.

Sossong suffered minor injuries and was transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital for a mental evaluation. NBC10 Boston reported the man had left the hospital Thursday afternoon. He is expected to be arraigned in Lynn District Court and faces charges of four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and four counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

"When something like this happens it kind of strikes home," said Giogetti.

An investigation into the will be led by the State Police Detective Unit for Essex County.