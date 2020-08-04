Bernie Sanders Wants Free College, Healthcare, and Now Masks For All

Last week Bernie Sanders introduced legislation to provide free masks for everyone in America including those in prison and the homeless.

Sanders leads a team of 14 Senators championing mask availability in America, claiming it could prevent "tens of thousands of deaths COVID-19" and could produce economic benefits up to "$1 trillion."

Under the Masks For All Act, everyone would receive a package of three high quality, reusable face masks, "free of charge." These masks would be delivered to people's homes through the U.S. Postal Service, and to those without mail service would be able to pick up the maks at post offices, pharmacies, schools, public transportation stations, and COVID-19 testing sites.

The bill would also provide needed surgical masks and N-95 respirators to all workers in health settings. These Democrat Senators are seeking a whopping $5 billion in federal funding in order to execute the plan.

Sen. Kamala Harris (CA) criticized the Trump administration for "inaction" during a time of crisis" and not being prepared for the pandemic, even though no one could have ever predicted the turmoil COVID-19 would bring to America.

"The fact is, this administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a failure," said Harris. "Its inaction when it comes to fully implementing the Defense Production Act and preparing our country’s stockpile of protective equipment and supplies, including masks, has been disastrous and deadly."

Today, an Op-Ed written by Sanders was published in USA Today that explained the necessity of the bill and slammed Trump's handling of the pandemic in the country. "Unfortunately, with the Trump administration incapable of acting in a competent and scientific manner, Congress — in a bipartisan way — must take the lead," wrote Sanders. "Our Masks for All legislation will instruct the Trump administration to utilize the Defense Production Act to produce and deliver three high-quality, reusable masks to every person in the country via the U.S. postal system." There is no real explanation of just how Sanders expects to get the $5 billion for his bill, but we can already assume just like his free college plan, hardworking Americans will be paying for it dearly.