British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of being an enabler of much of the financier's sexual crimes, was arrested by the FBI early on Thursday.

Maxwell was arrested in Bedford, New Hampshire due to her alleged deep involvement with Epstein's crimes, according to law enforcement familiar with the case. Charges include conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minor girls. She is expected to appear in federal court later in the day.

Charging documents reveal that Maxwell is being held on crimes focused allegedly committed in the 1990s and include counts of perjury, conspiracy to entice and transport minors to engage in illegal sex acts, and transportation of minors for said acts. Spokespeople for the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan declined to comment on the recent developments.

The Maxwell indictment - where she groomed minors for Epstein - focuses on the years 1994-1997.



Minors abused in NY, FL, New Mexico, London.



The full indictment:

The daughter of media baron Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine was the rumored girlfriend of Epstein and reportedly aided him in the sex trafficking and abuse of many young girls. Since the arrest and subsequent death of Epstein last year, Maxwell's whereabouts and criminal status have remained a source of intrigue.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim who was only 17 at the of her alleged involvement with Epstein, filed charges against Maxwell in a 2015 defamation suit, along with other women affected by the alleged couple's abuse.

From 2001 through 2018 Epstein reportedly transported and forced underage girls into sex work on his private home in the US Virgin Islands. He was indicted on federal charges for paying girls as young as 14 to give him massages at his homes in New York and Palm Beach from 2002-2005.

While awaiting trial last August, Epstein died by apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail cell. Prior to his death, Epstein was set to name other high profile people involved in his years of abusing minor girls. Rumors surrounding the circumstances of his death have consistently swirled in the ensuing months.

Federal authorities continued to investigate the case even after his death in order to provide some type of justice for victims. This involved looking into those close to Epstein including Maxwell, as well as Prince Andrew, son of British monarch Queen Elizabeth.

Andrew infamously gave an incriminating interview with the BBC this past fall, where he only raised more questions about his role in Epstein's crimes. The Duke of York was asked to step down from his royal duties in November.

A four-part docu-series "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich" was released on Netflix in late May, giving people an inside look of the sexual abuse scandal. The film included a look into Epstein's activity in Palm Beach, as well as his private island.

In June a compensation fund was established for Epstein survivors. The fund is said to have raised $630 million and was a way for Epstein's estate's legal counsel to avoid further litigation.