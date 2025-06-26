'This Is Bulls**t': NSF Employees Protest HUD Relocation

Dozens of National Science Foundation employees crowded the ground floor of the agency's headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, this week in protest of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) moving into the building.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and HUD Secretary Scott Turner announced Wednesday that the building currently occupied by the National Science Foundation (NSF) in Virginia will be the new HUD headquarters. This change will displace the NSF and its more than 1,800 employees.

Before the planned press conference in the NSF building, NBC footage shows employees from the foundation gathering and shouting, "We won't go!" and "N-S-F."

One NSF employee reportedly told the news organization, "This is bulls**t," but refused to share her name out of "fear of retaliation," according to NBC.

The press conference was relocated to a more private space in the building, due to what Secretary Turner's staff called "logistics and technical difficulties."

HUD's controversial relocation to Alexandria, Virginia, will be the first time a cabinet-level agency has moved outside of Washington, D.C. The agency was previously headquartered in the Robert C. Weaver Building in L'Enfant Plaza.

“It is time to turn the page on the Weaver Building and relocate to a new headquarters that prioritizes the well-being of HUD employees and properly reflects the passion and excellence of our team,” said HUD Secretary Scott Turner. “There are serious concerns with the current state of HUD’s headquarters including health hazards, leaks, and structural and maintenance failures. Many of these risks will needlessly and irresponsibly continue to absorb taxpayer dollars."

The Robert C. Weaver building is owned by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). Investments in the Weaver building totaled $90 million over the past 15 years, including repairs to the plaza, roof and façade.

Over the next four years, the building will need nearly half a billion dollars of improvement to meet the minimum federal standards, according to HUD. Mold and asbestos containment have also plagued the building, which also has only about half of its elevators in working operation.

"It is a true federal fixer-upper and perfect candidate to be put on the auction block," said Senator and DOGE Committee Chairwoman Joni Ernst. "My For Sale Act will sell off this and five other money pits to downsize Washington’s portfolio of underutilized buildings, generate $400 million in revenue, and save taxpayers billions in maintenance."

The American Federation of Government Employees, which represents the employees at NSF, openly denounced the plan. The union was reportedly told the move includes a dedicated executive suite for Turner, the construction of an executive dining room, reserved parking for the secretary's five cars, an exclusive elevator for Turner, and a potential gym for Turner and his family.

The union criticized the GSA and HUD's claims of cutting government waste, calling the displacement a "let-them-eat-cake approach to government."

"While Secretary Turner and his staff are busy enjoying private dining and a custom gym, NSF employees are being displaced with no plan, no communication, and no respect," said the AFGE in an online statement. "This callous disregard for taxpayer dollars and NSF employees comes after the Administration already cut NSF’s budget, staff and science grants and forced NSF employees back into the office."

Secretary Turner responded to these claims at the press conference held Wednesday.

"That's ridiculous and it's not true," said Turner. "This is not about Scott Turner. It's never been about Scott Turner. I didn't come to government to get nice things, you understand? Don't believe everything you hear."

Turner also responded to questions about the plans for a new National Science Foundation workspace.

"We will work with our friends at GSA to coordinate a staggered and a thoughtful relocation process which takes into account the current team and employees of this building and the work they do on a daily basis," said Turner. "We are all on the same team. We are all focused on taking these next steps together and continue our service to the American people."

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who joined Secretary Turner at the announcement, called HUD's relocation to Alexandria "doubly exciting."

"What a day for Virginia!" said Youngkin. "It's doubly exciting because we are not only seeing this move, which is going to include 2,700 employees, but also it affirms that Virginia is the place to be."

He also lauded Turner for his focus on stewarding taxpayer dollars.

"Thank you again for your leadership and finding ways to promote the best working environment, but to do it also with the best efficient use of taxpayer money," said Youngkin, addressing Secretary Turner. "That was President Trump's vision. Thank you for carrying it forward." The governor then asked God to bless the facility, HUD's employees and the commonwealth of Virginia.