Texan Arrested for Allegedly Buying Fireworks for LA Protests

A Texas man has been charged with allegedly purchasing explosives that he intended to use against police officers during protests in Los Angeles, according to the Justice Department.

Advertisement

Grzegorz Vandenberg allegedly purchased fireworks from a travel center in New Mexico on Thursday, June 12. He reportedly told the employees he had military experience as special forces and could create pipe bombs. Vandenberg also shared that "he was traveling to Los Angeles, California, for the riots, with the intent to kill law enforcement officers or government officials," according to the Department of Justice.

Vandenberg bought six mortars that each contained 60 grams of gunpowder as well as 36 large fireworks. Concerned about Vandenberg's statements, the cashier followed him outside and took down his Montana license plate number before alerting law enforcement.

“This defendant allegedly intended to use explosives to attack police officers currently conducting law enforcement operations in Los Angeles and–with the help of a store cashier who took down his license plate information—we were able to put a stop to that plan," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to serve the American people and the FBI will always do our part to protect them.”

Vandenberg was arrested Friday in Arizona, according to court records.

“Targeting law enforcement with violence is not protest. It’s a crime,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison for the District of New Mexico. “Anyone who attempts to harm officers or undermine public safety will be held accountable."

Vandenberg will remain in custody until his trial which has not been scheduled yet. He is charged with "transporting explosives in interstate commerce with the knowledge and intent that they would be used to kill, injure, or intimidate individuals." If convicted, he will face up to 10 years in federal prison.

“This man allegedly intended to use the chaotic riots in Los Angeles as an opportunity to commit deadly violence against law enforcement officers,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Threats like these strike at the heart of law and order—we will not hesitate to bring federal charges against anyone who seeks to harm law enforcement or endanger the safety of our communities.”