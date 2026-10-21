Abdul El-Sayed Was Served a Cease-and-Desist Letter for Spreading Lies About Mike Rogers' Wife

Last week, the Mike Rogers campaign served Drop Site News a cease and desist letter after the outlet published a demonstrably false and defamatory story about Rogers and his wife, Krisi. That story, titled "Mike Rogers's Wife Raked in Lucrative Government Security Contracts While Rogers Served as Intel Chair" was full of falsehoods and misrepresentations. It was also co-authored by Nancy Skinner, a former Democrat political candidate and donor to Abdul El-Sayed's campaign.

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Today, the Rogers campaign is serving another cease and desist letter to Abdul El-Sayed, who has shared and promoted the defamatory allegations against Rogers and his wife in a post on X.

STUNNING: @MikeRogersForMI deep state grift includes massive contracts for his wife’s firm. https://t.co/sjTjoNL7Xj — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 14, 2026

The story falsely claimed that Aegis, under the leadership of Kristi Rogers, was contracted to perform work for the U.S. government in Libya and was connected to the September 11, 2012 attack in Benghazi. This isn't true. Aegis was never contracted to work in Libya and had no connection to the 2012 Benghazi attack.

"The resulting implication is false," the letter said. "Neither Mrs. Rogers, Aegis LLC, or any Aegis entity has ever entered into a contract with any department of the U.S. government to perform work in Libya, and none was involved in the Benghazi attack."

The story also claims that Mike Rogers, while Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence used that position to obtain government contracts for Aegis. "That is false," the letter said. "Mr. Rogers had no role in, and no oversight over, the award of that contract, which was made under the Obama administration's State Department." The Intelligence Committee does not award or oversee State Department security contracts.

The Drop Site article even notes that Aegis qualified to compete for that contract in 2010, before Mike Rogers became Chairman.

The last false claim the letter refutes is that Mike Rogers obstructed the Benghazi investigation to shield his wife's company. "The article repeats accusations that Mr. Rogers obstructed and delayed the Benghazi investigation to protect his wife," the letter said. "Because Aegis had no U.S. government contract for work in Libya and no involvement in the Benghazi attack, the premise that he obstructed the investigation to shield Aegis from responsibility for that attack is false."

The article relied on reporting from Judicial Watch, which explicitly said that "[t]here is no evidence of wrong doing by Rep. Rogers or Aegis."

In the cease and desist letter, Attorneys for Lex Politica are demanding that El-Sayed "cease making or repeating the false factual assertions" identified in the letter, remove the X post identified in the letter and any other posts or campaign materials "promoting those falsehoods," and "correct any statements you have made." It also demands El-Sayed and his campaign "preserve all documents and communications relating to the article," his post, communications with Drop Site News or its authors, and other communications.

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El-Sayed has until 5:00 PM Eastern Time today to confirm that he and his campaign have taken these steps.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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