Two Romanian Nationals Indicted in Alabama Card-Skimming Scheme

Two Romanian nationals have been charged in a card-skimming scheme in Alabama, announced U.S. Attorney Phillip W. Williams Jr.

A four-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Cosmin Vaduva, 37, and Elena Andree Caldarareasa, 33, with conspiracy to commit access device fraud (i.e., card fraud) and possession of device-making equipment (commonly referred to as a “skimmer”).

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According to the indictment, the defendants installed skimmers at three businesses located in Jefferson County. The alleged incidents occurred on February 24 and 25, 2026.

On March 12, 2026, the defendants were arrested in Grenada County, Mississippi. Mississippi law enforcement officers seized skimmers, approximately 15 counterfeit cards, and more than $10,000 in cash.

“Skimmer fraud is rampant with losses in the United States alone reaching over $1 billion each year,” said U.S. Attorney Williams. “It is a silent insidious theft that occurs by merely swiping a credit card at a point of sale without realizing that thieves have placed a data skimming device on the card machine. Nationwide the Department of Justice is pursuing the apprehension and ultimate conviction of skimmer thieves. I’m glad to see this indictment and look forward to the prosecution of Vaduva and Caldarareasa.”

Romanian Nationals Arraigned in Federal Court for Alleged Card-Skimming Scheme



Read more: https://t.co/odcISsIQKU pic.twitter.com/P4oeApTdjf — US Attorney NDAL (@NDALnews) September 16, 2026

Here is how card skimming fraud works: criminals install fake point-of-sale machines at high-trafficked areas such as gas stations, grocery stores, and liquor stores. When people swipe a card through the fake card reader, the reader captures card data and criminals either spend the money or sell it online.

“The Birmingham area is a target-rich environment for illegal skimmers. The high concentration of small, locally owned businesses in and around the city makes it easier for criminals to install these devices,” said Special Agent in Charge Patrick Glaze of the Birmingham Field Office. “Illegal credit card skimming can have devastating financial ramifications on innocent, law-abiding citizens who are victimized by this insidious fraud. That is why the U.S. Secret Service has devoted significant resources toward combatting this criminal effort. I want to commend all of our Federal, state and local partners who helped us with this operation.”

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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The United States Secret Service investigated the case along with the Birmingham Cyber Fraud Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan S. Cross and John B. Ward are prosecuting the case.

An indictment contains only charges. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

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