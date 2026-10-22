The El-Sayed Family's Terror Ties Keep Tumbling Out on the Campaign Trail

He made this an issue. Abdul El-Sayed looked directly into NBC’s Kristen Welker’s eyes and said that he and his family don’t have any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. His sister seems to have an affinity for the movement that’s banned in five Muslim countries, even tweeting about it. NBC News’ Tom Illamas even cooked him on it, surprisingly. He got very testy about it.

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NBC's Tom Llamas just slammed Michigan Democrat Abdul el-Sayed over his family's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Remarkable to see from a legacy media newscast. https://t.co/LHN14f71Sb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 14, 2026

And now, we’ve learned that El-Sayed’s mother worked for a charity with al-Qaeda ties. His uncle was its bookkeeper.

El-Sayed's mother was an employee of Islamic American Relief Agency, the al-Qaeda funder. And his uncle was its bookkeeper. https://t.co/KoLzV7tXLG https://t.co/5V4Acn3S6z — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 22, 2026

@ChuckRossDC Receipts from @nataliegwinters on IARA: https://t.co/PetpxBH6Qz — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) October 22, 2026

El-Sayed faces a host of issues as the primary exit-polling concerns rear their ugly head again, and this time — there’s little he can do to stem the tide. Black and Jewish voters are two of the largest voter blocs in the state — they both hate El-Sayed. We reportedly have an unprecedented number of Jewish Democrats voting for Republicans for the first time this year. Mark Penn, a former Clinton pollster, warned after this summer's primary that if 5 percent of Haley Stevens, El-Sayed’s primary opponent, defected to former Rep. Mike Rogers, he would win.

And El-Sayed has tried black voter outreach by ordering fried chicken and getting spicy chips and Gatorade at gas stations.

Black Michigan Democrat, Naura, says she’s voting for Mike Rogers: “I voted for Barack Obama, but this year I’m voting for Mike Rogers.” https://t.co/BVEH33ObL2 — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) October 21, 2026

BREAKING: Black Democrats are actively campaigning for Mike Rogers! "I started doing my research on Mike Rogers. I'm a staunch Democrat...my policies align with Rogers. He's about the conglomerate of people, not just a select few." https://t.co/O6ETbkRwz9 — Great Lakes HQ (@GreatLakes_HQ) October 16, 2026

💥NEW: NYT's Jeremy Peters *WARNS* MS NOW that polls may be missing Dems voting against Abdul El-Sayed💥 Peters asserted numerous Democrats — particularly Jews — plan to vote Republican for the first time. "That's a big deal!" he said. Peters argued it's "really quite striking" how Democrats are so worried about El-Sayed that they'll vote for Trump-aligned Mike Rogers. He added there is significant fear that polling is disproportionately sampling voters with college educations who make up El-Sayed's base. Moreover, Peters reported Democrat voters hesitate to tell pollsters they plan to vote Republican for the first time. El-Sayed also barely won his primary — despite polling projecting a landslide victory. Furthermore, polling has repeatedly underestimated Trump voters. El-Sayed supposedly maintains a slight lead over Rogers, according to the RealClearPolling average. So even a small polling miss could mean El-Sayed loses to Rogers. It appears there's a significant chance of that happening. — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 20, 2026

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